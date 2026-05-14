Welsh university spin-out recognised with King’s Award

Swansea University’s Bionema Group Ltd specialises in biological crop protection and sustainable agriculture, developing environmentally sustainable alternatives to synthetic pesticides.

A Welsh university’s spin-out has won the 2026 King’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, following their win at the 2024 King’s Awards for Innovation.

Founded in 2012 by Dr Minshad Ansari, after 15 years of academic research at Swansea University, Bionema develops biological pest control, as well as biostimulant and biofertiliser technologies, designed to support growers in reducing chemical inputs across agriculture, horticulture, turf, and land management.

The company’s biological solutions use beneficial nematodes, fungi and bacteria to target harmful pests while protecting pollinators, beneficial insects and soil health. These approaches support cleaner watercourses, improved soil quality and reduced environmental impact.

Their delivery technologies — including Incapsulex, BiofilmTech and Soil-Jet — improve the stability and field performance of biological products, helping address key barriers to wider adoption.

The company has also built an international footprint through training, partnerships and product distribution, showing how research-led innovation can have a global impact.

Through the Bionema Academy, the company provides training for growers, agronomists and land managers, supporting the transition from conventional pesticide use to integrated biological approaches. It also collaborates with universities, growers and industry partners to advance biological crop protection and support adoption at scale.

In 2021, three of Bionema’s products were acquired by Syngenta, providing early commercial validation of its research.

Dr Minshad Ansari, Founder and CEO of Bionema Group, said: “Receiving a second King’s Award is a huge honour for Bionema and our team.

“The first recognised our innovation; this one recognises our long-term commitment to sustainable agriculture.

“We founded Bionema to turn biological science into practical solutions that work in the field, protect the environment and give growers tools they can trust.

“This Award strengthens our mission to bring biological technologies into mainstream agriculture and shows that small British science-led companies, including university spin-outs, can make a real contribution to environmental sustainability, food security and global crop protection.”

Professor Siwan Davies, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Enterprise at Swansea University, said: “Bionema is an excellent example of how university research and entrepreneurship can lead to real-world impact.

“We are delighted to see a Swansea University spin-out receive a second King’s Award for Enterprise, recognising its contribution to sustainable development and biological innovation.”

Learn more about how Swansea University is supporting sustainable futures, energy and the environment here.

More information about Bionema Group LTD and their work is available here.