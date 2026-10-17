Welsh university student uses social media to challenge ADHD misconceptions in Zimbabwe

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh university student is using social media to challenge misconceptions about ADHD and other developmental disorders in her home country of Zimbabwe.

Anodiwa Sadomba, who is studying BSc (Hons) Psychology with Developmental Disorders at the University of South Wales, launched her Instagram and TikTok accounts after recognising a lack of accessible information and understanding about developmental disorders in Zimbabwe.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Anodiwa moved to the UK in 2024 to study. Her interest in developmental disorders grew during her first two years at USW, before an internship with a developmental paediatrician in Zimbabwe cemented her ambition to work in the field.

Anodiwa says misconceptions about ADHD and autism remain widespread in Zimbabwe, with developmental disorders sometimes dismissed or misunderstood through the lens of cultural beliefs.

“Developmental differences are just a part of human diversity,” she said. “That’s what it is. That’s how you were born. It’s nothing big. It’s nothing bad.”

The response to her social media content has shown Anodiwa there is an appetite for greater understanding. People have responded to her content and told her that they were labelled “different” or “stupid” as children, and that they relate to the information she shares.

When Anodiwa has returned home, people in Zimbabwe have approached her to say that they have seen her social media, while one of her cousins recently told her that her content had changed the way he viewed ADHD and autism.

“He said my videos really opened his eyes and mind,” Anodiwa said. “He realised that it’s not something to shy away.

“That was very heartwarming for me.”

Anodiwa has also taken her advocacy beyond social media. She was a panel guest on a webinar focused on developmental disorders in Zimbabwe, alongside a developmental paediatrician and a therapist.

Viewed by over 100 people, the event explored the medical and mental health aspects of neurodevelopmental disorders. Anodiwa spoke about the effects of labels and stigma on mental health.

Her passion for the subject has also been shaped by practical experience. She spent three months working in a Zimbabwean school’s learning support centre, an experience that helped shape her future ambitions.

She hopes eventually to return to Zimbabwe and work as a consultant, supporting schools to better understand and respond to the needs of children with developmental disorders.

Long-term ambitions

Her longer-term ambition is even bigger. She said: “I want to establish a specialist school bringing together professionals including speech and language therapists, and occupational therapists to provide individualised support for children.”

For Anodiwa, her degree at USW is providing the knowledge and experience to help turn that ambition into reality.

“I love psychology and I love everything about my degree because I’m going to school to learn about things that are relevant to me and relevant to everyone else,” she said.

Having only recently received her own ADHD diagnosis, Anodiwa is also beginning to understand her own experiences through a new lens.

“I had always felt different but had never quite understood why,” she said. “Now, I can use both my academic knowledge and personal experience to help others. I hope that the conversations I am starting now will continue long after I graduate.”

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