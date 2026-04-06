Welsh university students explore ancient mummification with leading researchers

Students at a Welsh university were given a rare opportunity to connect their studies with world-leading research through an interactive online session with leading experts in Egyptology and archaeological science.

On 19 March 2026, students from University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD)’s Institute of Education and Humanities took part in a special discussion as part of their Ancient Lives in Death module.

The session featured renowned Egyptologist Professor Joann Fletcher and chemist Dr Stephen Buckley.

The event centred on the acclaimed documentary Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret, an award-winning Channel 4 production that explored the recreation of ancient Egyptian mummification techniques. The documentary received widespread recognition, including a BAFTA, a Royal Television Society Award, and an Association for International Broadcasting award.

During the 90-minute session, students engaged directly with the researchers behind the project, gaining insight into the origins, development, and ongoing impact of the work. The project famously followed Alan Billis, a taxi driver from Torquay who, after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, donated his body to science to help advance understanding of ancient Egyptian embalming practices.

Moderated by Associate Professor Dr Katharina Zinn, the discussion allowed students to explore a wide range of topics, including the intersection of science and the humanities, ethical considerations in both ancient and modern contexts, and the continuing relevance of archaeological research in addressing contemporary questions.

Students actively contributed to the session, asking thoughtful questions about the role of experimental archaeology, the emotional dimensions of working with human remains, and how ancient knowledge systems inform modern scientific approaches. The conversation also touched on broader themes such as care, belief systems, and the evolving nature of funerary practices.

Dr Katharina Zinn highlighted the importance of such experiences in enriching student learning: “Opportunities like this allow our students to engage directly with leading researchers and cutting-edge projects, bringing their studies to life in a truly meaningful way. It was fantastic to see the depth of their questions and their enthusiasm for exploring complex issues that sit at the intersection of archaeology, science, and the humanities.”

Wonderful opportunity

Third year Archaeology student, Caradoc Ewing, who attended the session reflected on the experience:“Meeting with Steven Buckley and Jo Fletcher was a wonderful opportunity to get burning questions answered and learn how their respective fields of chemistry and Egyptology intersected in the research leading up to ‘Mummifying Alan’.

“Understanding their research process allowed me to attempt to trace some of their steps in my own study; and furthermore, it allowed me to better understand the unique emotional connection imparted on the pair that the Egyptians must also surely have felt toward their dead.”

Professor Joann Fletcher, added: “The session was such a great opportunity to discuss our mummification project with students and to explain key points, including how the scientific discoveries help explain previously little understood aspects of ancient Egyptian funerary practice.

“Certainly we ourselves learned such a lot during the process and since, so it’s always wonderful to be given the opportunity to share this with students, both in our modules here in York and further afield, especially when the levels of interest and engagement are so high”

The session concluded with a lively discussion on whether mummification could ever be considered as a modern funerary practice, highlighting how the study of the past continues to inform present and future debates.