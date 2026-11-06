Welsh university study reveals financial impact of multiple sclerosis

A new study from a Welsh university has revealed the substantial financial and personal toll of multiple sclerosis (MS), with healthcare costs reaching almost £9,400 in three months for people with the most severe forms of the condition.

In the largest health economics evaluation of its kind in the UK to date, Bangor University researchers found total costs of healthcare associated with having the chronic neurological condition averaged £2,800 over a 3-month period.

However, the figure varied widely depending on disease sub-type, and approached £9,400 among those with significant disability and rapidly evolving disease.

The study, published in Value in Health, was conducted by researchers from the Centre for Health Economics and Medicines Evaluation (CHEME), a health economics research Centre based at Bangor University.

MS is a chronic, autoimmune condition affecting the central nervous system, which causes a wide range of potential symptoms including fatigue, mobility issues, pain, and cognitive impairment, impacting independence and quality of life.

It is one of the leading causes of neurological disability in young adults, affecting over 150,000 people in the UK and more than two million worldwide.

In addition to the substantial healthcare costs, the research also highlighted the severe impact that MS has on quality of life. Patient quality of life scores measured as part of the research placed MS in the lowest 10% among common chronic health conditions.

The study, undertaken by Dr Yankier Pijeira Perez, Research Officer, and Professor Dyfrig Hughes, Co-Director of CHEME, analysed data from nearly 6,000 individuals living with MS.

Professor Dyfrig Hughes said: “Multiple sclerosis causes significant disability leading to a marked reduction in quality of life, and is associated with a high socio-economic burden.

“Our findings highlight both the significant human toll and the economic burden that Multiple Sclerosis places on individuals and the health service.

“Understanding these cost variations across disease sub-types is crucial for informing future health policies, optimising care pathways, and ensuring resources are targeted where they are needed most.”

This research forms part of an ongoing series of health economics studies conducted by Professors Dyfrig Hughes and Rhiannon Tudor Edwards and CHEME colleagues investigating neurological conditions.

Previous work has evaluated the economic and health impacts of the neurodegenerative diseases dementia and motor neurone disease, as well as the rare conditions neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and Huntington’s disease.