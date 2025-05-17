Welsh university study reveals why elephant societies are at risk

According to new research, the loss of experienced individual elephants is stopping the knowledge transfer between generations.

The research, in which Bangor University played an important role, shows that human disturbance makes elephant herds vulnerable by disrupting the critical role of social learning from older elephants.

These severely disrupted populations are less cohesive, may exhibit reduced fitness or calf survival, and respond inappropriately to threats and predators.

Social transmission

The study, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions B, highlights how individual elephants tend to congregate around older animals, creating opportunities for social transmission. When these experienced matriarchs are removed, elephant societies can become weakened.

The authors warn that there is an urgent need to incorporate social dynamics and cultural knowledge into elephant conservation strategies as habitat destruction and poaching escalate.

Dr Graeme Shannon of the School of Environmental and Natural Sciences, Bangor University and co-corresponding author said: “This research provides a fresh perspective on why elephant conservation must go beyond numbers.

“While protecting habitats is crucial, so too is recognising the importance of the social and cultural factors central to elephant society. Without them, long-term conservation success may not be possible.

“Understanding and safeguarding the social lives of elephants is no longer optional. It’s a necessity for ensuring these magnificent animals thrive in an increasingly human-dominated world.”

Intelligent

Dr Lucy Bates, from the University of Portsmouth’s Centre for Comparative and Evolutionary Psychology is lead author of the study.

She said: “Elephants are among the most intelligent and socially complex animals on the planet. Our findings suggest that when their social structures are disrupted, whether through poaching, translocation, or habitat loss, the consequences can ripple through generations, affecting survival, reproduction, and even behaviour.”

The study looked at 95 peer-reviewed papers documenting the impact of social disruption on elephant populations, spanning African savannah, African forest, and Asian elephants. It revealed that human-caused disturbances — including poaching and culling — profoundly affect elephant social networks.

Elephants rely heavily on elder members to navigate their environments, find resources, and avoid predators. The research highlighted that the presence of older, knowledgeable individuals – especially matriarchs – improves calf survival rates and enhances group decision-making. Without these elders, populations often face long-term setbacks.

The study calls for a fundamental change in conservation efforts. It suggests prioritising the preservation of social cohesion and recognising the cultural dimension of elephant conservation. This includes:

Change

Protecting key individuals. Safeguarding matriarchs and other experienced elephants to maintain knowledge transmission.

Monitoring translocation effects. Evaluating social impacts on both source and destination populations when moving elephants.

Focus on understudied species. Expanding research on forest and Asian elephants, which face significant knowledge gaps in conservation science.

As elephants share much of their range with human populations, their survival is deeply intertwined with human actions. The study stresses that preserving the intricate social fabric of elephant societies is critical not only for their survival but also for ecological balance and human well-being.

