Welsh university supports cyber security outreach programme

The University of South Wales (USW) is supporting a project which has received more than £740,000 to help inspire thousands of children across south east Wales to explore cyber security careers.

The National Digital Exploitation Centre (NDEC) will use the investment from Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys to expand its cyber security education outreach programme to 10,000 learners across the region.

NDEC delivers interactive activities on digital forensics, cybercrime, and internet safety for primary school children. The funding will enable bilingual delivery, introduce new training on AI and sustainability, and help address barriers such as transport and equipment costs for schools in disadvantaged areas.

Delivered by Thales and USW, the programme encourages young people to pursue education and careers in cyber security and computing.

The expansion builds on the success of the first phase, which reached 216 schools and 20,000 learners across the region.

Professor Jill Stewart, Dean of USW’s Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science, said the extra funding will enhance the University’s efforts to get more youngsters interested in the cyber sector.

“It’s great to be able to support NDEC in its efforts to highlight the work that goes on in the cyber sector, and put together Welsh-language content to offer even more youngsters access to cyber resources,” Professor Stewart said.

“Industry analysis has suggested that the total shortfall in cyber security professionals may currently exceed 90,000, so there is a real demand for people with the skills to do these jobs.

“Getting youngsters interested in the jobs of the future is a key part of our role as a forward-thinking University, so we are delighted to add our expertise to schemes such as the Tech Valleys initiative.”

NDEC training lead Lisa Cornford said: “We’re incredibly proud that NDEC continues to raise aspirations across South East Wales, helping young people believe in what they can achieve. This extension allows us to reach more learners, inspire confidence, and introduce opportunities in the digital world they may not have previously considered.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Rebecca Evans, said: “These vital skills will help keep children safe online whilst opening the doors to rewarding careers.

“Our investment will help inspire more students, foster early interest in digital careers, and support the development of a future cyber workforce – and I am really pleased that this programme can now be delivered bilingually.”