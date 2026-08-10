Welsh university to host community solar eclipse event

A free public event in west Wales will give people the chance to safely watch next week’s spectacular solar eclipse, with educational input from experts.

On 12 August 2026, more than 90% of the Sun will be obscured by the Moon, creating a deep partial eclipse that will be visible across the country.

Researchers and physicists from Aberystwyth University will host an event at the bandstand on the town’s Promenade, where visitors can watch the eclipse through specialist glasses and learn more about the science behind the spectacle.

The eclipse will begin at 18:10, reach its maximum coverage of the Sun at 19:12, and end at approximately 20:00.

Visitors of all ages are invited to join a hands-on workshop from 17:30, where they can create their own pinhole eclipse viewer. Free eclipse viewing glasses will also be available while stocks last.

Dr Rachel Cross, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in the Department of Physics, said: “This will be one of the most impressive solar eclipses visible from Wales for many years.

“Although the eclipse will not be total in Aberystwyth, seeing more than 90 per cent of the Sun obscured by the Moon will be a rare and memorable spectacle.

“We are very grateful to the Institute of Physics in Wales for supporting this event. Its funding has helped us offer a safe and accessible viewing experience while showcasing the internationally recognised solar physics research taking place at Aberystwyth University and inspiring the next generation of scientists.”

While Wales will see a deep partial eclipse, the total eclipse will be visible from a narrow corridor stretching across Greenland, Iceland, northern Portugal and Spain.

Members of the University’s Solar System Physics Group will be carrying out scientific observations in Spain during the eclipse.

Should cloud cover prevent direct viewing in Aberystwyth, live streams and images from eclipse observations around the world will be shown inside the bandstand, ensuring visitors can still experience the event and learn about the science behind it.

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