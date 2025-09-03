Welsh University under fire for ‘no applications from Palestine’ email

Stephen Price

The University of South Wales has released a statement following international outcry at an email sent to a prospective student in Gaza saying that it is not accepting applications from Palestine.

In a post shared by The Electronic Intifada, a prospective student named Haya posted a partial screenshot of the email she received from the Welsh university on X which has since been shared thousands of times.

The initial email received by Haya from the university, which has since gone viral reads: “Thank you for your recent application to study at the University of South Wales.

“Regrettably, no applications from Palestine are being considered at this time, therefore your application has been withdrawn.”

Responding to the backlash, in a statement shared on the University’s X account on 2 September, the university wrote: “We are aware of an email circulating online regarding an international application. International students are a valued and integral part of our university community.

“We do not have a policy of automatically rejecting applications from Palestinian students. However, due to current visa processing timelines, we are no longer able to accept applications for September 2025 entry from many regions.

“A 2026 application was mistakenly processed as 2025. We’ve reinstated it and contacted the applicant with our sincere apologies. Applications for September 2026 remain open.”

“No safe place to go”

According to Electronic Infitada: “Haya, 25, was born in Gaza City. A 2022 pharmacy graduate of Gaza’s Al-Azhar University, she applied to the masters program in health and public service management program at the University of South Wales, as well to other UK institutions.

“She and her family were displaced to the south of the Gaza Strip earlier in the genocide but returned to the north. Now as Israel intensifies its assault on Gaza City, they once again face imminent forced displacement in a territory with no safe place to go.”

Backlash

The initial post has been condemned widely across social media around the world, with many also taking issue with the apology.

Ehsans wrote: “Which other regions you aren’t accepting applications from? You directly mentioned Palestine, not the region i.e middle east.”

Another added: “Hi, I work in HE admin in London, so not new to the issue of visa timelines.

“The email that went out is still callous and thoughtless – anyone with a little bit of awareness would have a kind word or two to say when interacting with a Palestinian in current circumstances.”

Maike Gosch wrote: “Ok, but maybe be more flexible with the processing timelines with Palestinian students also for 2025, considering it might save them from being genocided…?”

Special arrangements

The Home Office has agreed special arrangements for a cohort of students from Gaza to take up fully funded places at UK universities in September.

The students will undergo biometric checks in a third country before travelling on to the UK.

The Israeli government still needs to agree for each student to leave Gaza.

Some are recipients of Chevening scholarships, which are offered to international students to study one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

Around 40 students have been approved for support to come to the UK, the BBC reported.

A Home Office source said: “This remains a complex and challenging task, but the Home Secretary has made it crystal clear to her officials that she wants no-stone unturned in efforts to ensure there are arrangements in place to allow this cohort of talented students to take up their places at UK universities as soon as possible.”

The Government is also working to bring sick and injured children from Gaza to the UK for urgent medical treatment.

More than 50,000 children are estimated to have been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to Unicef.

A small number of children have so far been brought to the UK for specialist medical care via an initiative by Project Pure Hope, and they are being treated privately.

