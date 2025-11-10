Welsh veterans to benefit from new support centres

Around 115,000 veterans living in Wales are set to benefit from a new network of support centres backed by more than £50 million in UK Government funding, as part of a major overhaul of veterans’ services.

The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) as part of its new Veterans Strategy, will see the creation of Valour-recognised centres across the UK to provide veterans with easier access to health, housing, employment, and welfare support.

While many services used by veterans in Wales are devolved, several elements of the programme will operate UK-wide, including Op FORTITUDE, Digital Veterans Cards, and VALOUR – a scheme designed to deliver coordinated, locally based support.

Recruitment is already underway for a VALOUR Wales Manager, who will oversee new Field Officers and manage Valour Development Funding for Welsh organisations applying to join the scheme.

The exact number of Valour-recognised centres in Wales will depend on the applications received, but they are expected to open from spring next year.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the new strategy represents a renewed commitment to those who have served. “Our nation owes a duty to those who have served, and this new strategy recognises veterans as one of our greatest assets,” he said.

“Today’s announcements will boost support for veterans across the UK, from better healthcare to housing to jobs. Our message to veterans and the armed forces community is simple: we are on your side.”

The UK Government has also announced an additional £12 million for homelessness services for veterans, adding to the £50 million Valour Fund already pledged.

Tangible difference

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said the new support hubs would make a tangible difference for former service personnel in Wales. “The Armed Forces have a long and important tradition in Wales and we are exceptionally proud of our Welsh veterans,” she said. “Our creation of support hubs will help ensure that thousands of ex-servicepeople across Wales receive the support they deserve.”

Veterans and People Minister Louise Sandher-Jones described the plan as a “fundamental reset” in how the UK celebrates and supports veterans, ensuring they can access help “when and where they need it.”

Andrew Lord, Chief Executive of homelessness charity ALABARÉ, said: “We are pleased to see the Government’s Veterans Strategy being published and believe it’s hugely important that the positive work we’ve been able to deliver through Op FORTITUDE will be able to continue over the next three years.

“It is vital that we see further detail on the scope of the Op VALOUR support centres too, to ensure they are located where there is the greatest need for veterans seeking help. The South West in particular is a critical area for this support, given the high concentration of military bases and latest figures showing one in every 400 veterans is classed as homeless.

“We would welcome the opportunity to work alongside the Ministry of Defence to help tailor the support to where it’s most needed to break the cycle of homelessness.”

Gary Chapman, ALABARÉ’s Head of Service for Veterans, said: “Having the Veterans Strategy published by the Government as the country marks Remembrance and Armistice Day is very welcome, and it’s important that veterans know that support is available to them if they’re facing a crisis point at any time.

“Our work with veterans is about offering more than just shelter – it’s the safety net that means those who’ve served are given the tools and confidence to help them push towards a brighter and independent future. We’re providing homes, restoring hearts, and empowering minds for a community that has given so much to others and deserves our help, especially during the transition out of the military, which can pose challenges.

“We’re proud to stand with veterans and will continue to offer our support where possible.”