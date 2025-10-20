Welsh vineyard celebrates record harvest

A Welsh vineyard founded just four years ago has completed its 2025 harvest, recording its biggest yield to date.

A total of 14 tonnes of grapes were picked at the Dell Vineyard in Raglan this autumn – a dramatic increase on 2024’s output, which was hit hard by heavy rain.

The warm, dry spring and summer this year provided ideal growing conditions, producing fruit described as having an “excellent sugar and acid balance”.

The crop is expected to produce around 12,000 bottles of wine, compared with just 3,000 last year.

Founded in 2021 by husband-and-wife team Lucy and Dan Alford, the Monmouthshire vineyard has been steadily growing over recent years.

Honeymoon

Dan, formerly a graphic designer, and Lucy, an intensive care nurse, first developed their passion for wine while travelling through New Zealand and Australia on their honeymoon in 2013.

The idea of establishing a vineyard took root years later during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the couple returned to Monmouthshire and began transforming part of the family’s farmland – farmed by Dan’s family for five generations – into vines.

For Dan, the bumper 2025 harvest marks a milestone moment.

“This harvest feels like a real turning point for The Dell,” he said. “After a tough 2024 season, the vines really thrived this year. The fruit quality has been brilliant across all varieties, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our hard work reflected in the grapes.

“Our Pinot Noir and Solaris vines are now well established, and with more varietals planted in 2024, production will continue to grow.”

The Dell’s 2025 wines will include white, rosé, red and a traditional method sparkling wine, with new releases expected from spring 2026 onwards.

‘Exciting’

Co-owner Lucy Alford said the past year had also been about building connections with the local community and beyond.

“It’s been an exciting and busy year for us,” she said. “We’ve loved welcoming visitors for tours, food pop-ups and live music events. It’s been amazing to see our wines enjoyed across Wales, and they can now be found in wine merchants, delis and even Michelin-starred restaurants. Sharing what we’ve created with others is one of the most rewarding parts of this journey.”