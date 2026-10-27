Welsh vineyard claims first trophy win at international wine awards

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh vineyard has become the first in Wales to win a trophy at an international sparkling wine competition.

Velfrey Vineyard in Pembrokeshire received the Winter Warmer Trophy and a gold medal for its Cuvée Reserve 2022 at the Glass of Bubbly Awards.

Its Rhosyn 2023 sparkling rosé and Velfrey NV also won silver medals at the competition, which accepts entries from Champagne and sparkling wine producers around the world.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in London on Friday, October 23.

Wines are tasted blind by panels of wine professionals before medal winners are assessed for trophies in categories based on their flavour and the occasions on which they might be enjoyed.

Velfrey’s Cuvée Reserve won in the Winter Warmer category, which recognises fuller-flavoured sparkling wines.

Rhosyn 2023 received silver in the Summer Days category, while Velfrey NV won silver in the Meditation category.

Fiona Mounsey, of Velfrey Vineyard, said: “This is an extraordinary moment for us and something we’re immensely proud of.

“Before this year, no Welsh wine had ever won a trophy at Glass of Bubbly, so to achieve that distinction is wonderful.”

She added: “For a small, family-run vineyard in Pembrokeshire to achieve this recognition is hugely encouraging, and we hope it will help raise the profile of Welsh wine internationally.”

The vineyard has previously received awards at the Decanter World Wine Awards, WineGB Awards and Welsh Wine Awards. Its non-vintage sparkling wine was named Best Sparkling White Wine at the 2024 Welsh Wine Awards.

The business has recently installed a winery and announced plans to produce sparkling wine using the Charmat method, in which secondary fermentation takes place in a tank.

Its existing sparkling wines undergo secondary fermentation in the bottle, using the traditional method. The vineyard grows grape varieties including Seyval Blanc and Pinot Noir.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.