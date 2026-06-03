Welsh vineyard named among top worldwide attractions

Nation Cymru Staff

A vineyard in west Wales has been recognised among the top 10% of attractions in the world at the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026.

Velfrey Vineyard, a family-run Pembrokeshire vineyard, received the global recognition based on outstanding visitor reviews.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences and have earned outstanding reviews from travellers over the previous 12 months.

Winners are determined entirely by genuine visitor feedback, making the accolade one of the most trusted and respected awards in global tourism.

Velfrey Vineyard occupies three acres of Pembrokeshire countryside, with over 4,250 vines planted in clay loam. They attribute the quality of their wines to the “perfect ripening conditions” provided by the Pembrokeshire sunshine and coastal breezes.

Ryan Mounsey, one of the family team at Velfrey Vineyard, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition from Tripadvisor.

“To be ranked among the top 10% of attractions worldwide is a tremendous achievement for a small, family-run Welsh vineyard. What makes this award particularly special is that it is based on feedback of guests.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken the time to visit us, share their experiences and support what we do.”

Located near Narberth, Velfrey Vineyard welcomes visitors from across the UK and the world to discover Welsh wine through guided vineyard tours, tastings and immersive vineyard experiences.

The award adds to the vineyard’s growing list of accolades, having earned recognition previously for both its wines and visitor experiences.

Despite being only a decade old, established in 2016, the vineyard has been named a Visit Wales Hidden Gem and has received national recognition through the Great British Food Awards, Countryside Alliance Awards and international wine competitions.

Visitors to Velfrey Vineyard can enjoy guided tours through the vines, learn about the unique challenges and opportunities of Welsh viticulture, and sample a range of wines produced from grapes grown on the estate.

The vineyard is particularly renowned for its traditional-method sparkling wines, which have received acclaim from leading wine critics and international judging panels.

“Our aim has always been to create memorable experiences that connect people with Welsh wine, Welsh hospitality and the beautiful Pembrokeshire landscape,” added Ryan.

“This award reflects the dedication of the family team and inspires us to continue raising the bar for visitors in the years ahead.”

For more information about tours, tastings and wines, visit the Velfrey Vineyard site here and follow the vineyard on social media.

To find out more about the winners of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, visit their site here.