Welsh vineyard plans Prosecco-style sparkling wine

Nation.Cymru staff

An award-winning Welsh vineyard is preparing to produce what it says will be Wales’s first sparkling wine made from Welsh-grown grapes using the same method as Prosecco.

Pembrokeshire Winery at Velfrey Vineyard, near Narberth, plans to begin production in early 2027, with the first bottles expected to go on sale later that year.

The family-run business is investing in a pressurised tank and bottling line to make wine using the Charmat method, following the establishment of its winery earlier in 2026.

The process creates bubbles through a second fermentation in a sealed tank. It differs from the traditional method used for Champagne and Velfrey’s existing sparkling wines, in which the second fermentation takes place inside individual bottles.

The new wine will be sold alongside the vineyard’s traditional-method range.

Ryan Mounsey, winemaker at Pembrokeshire Winery, said: “We have established Velfrey around traditional method sparkling wine, but Charmat gives us the opportunity to do something quite different with Welsh grapes.

“It allows us to put the fruit right at the centre of the wine and create a fresh, vibrant style that we believe will sit very well alongside our existing sparkling wines.”

Established in 2016, Velfrey occupies a south-facing slope in the Pembrokeshire countryside, with more than 5,500 vines across nearly three acres.

It grows Pinot Noir, Seyval Blanc and Solaris grapes and welcomes visitors for guided tours and tastings.

The investment follows recognition for its visitor experience earlier this year, when Velfrey received a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, placing it among the platform’s top 10% of attractions worldwide based on visitor reviews.

Speaking at the time, Mr Mounsey said: “What makes this award particularly special is that it is based on feedback of guests.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken the time to visit us, share their experiences and support what we do.”

The vineyard has also been named a Visit Wales Hidden Gem and received recognition through the Great British Food Awards, Countryside Alliance Awards and international wine competitions.

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