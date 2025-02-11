Welsh voters snub Reform UK’s opposition to extension of workers’ rights
Martin Shipton
Voters in Wales have overwhelmingly backed legislation to extend workers’ rights, posing a challenge to Reform UK, which is against the idea.
The TUC and the anti-racist campaign group Hope Not Hate have published the results of a new “megapoll”, which shows people in Wales – including Conservative and Reform voters – support key policies in the UK Government’s Employment Rights Bill.
The poll of more than 21,000 people comes after criticisms of the Bill from the Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, Reform leader Nigel Farage and parts of the business lobby.
TUC Cymru says it shows opponents of the Employment Rights Bill are “a world away” from the British public.
The mega poll shows that in Wales:
* 72% of people support a ban on zero hours contracts;
* 73% of people support giving all workers the right to statutory sick pay, ensuring it is paid from the first day of sick leave;
* 73% of people support giving all workers protection from unfair dismissal from day one; and
* 72% of people support making it easier for workers to work flexibly
The poll modelled support at a constituency level for two key policies from the legislation – banning zero hours contracts and giving all workers sick pay from day one – and revealed that voters in every single constituency would be projected to support the policies.
The Britain-wide findings from the poll show that supporters of all the main political parties support key policies in the Employment Rights Bill.
This includes support from nearly two-thirds of both Reform and Conservative voters in the 2024 election for some of the Bill’s flagship policies:
* 65% of Reform and 63% of Conservative voters support banning zero hours contracts;
* 64% of Reform and 62% of Conservative voters support giving all workers the right to statutory sick pay, and ensuring it is paid from the first day;
* 62% of Reform and 62% of Conservative voters back giving all workers protection from unfair dismissal from the first day in the job; and
* 63% of Reform and 64% of Conservative voters support making it easier to work flexibly.
TUC Cymru says the poll shows how Reform is defying its own voters and constituents by opposing the Employment Rights Bill.
Popular
The poll shows that workers’ rights laws are hugely popular with Reform voters from 2024 as well as Reform-leaning voters (those who would vote Reform if there was an election tomorrow).
In all 13 Welsh seats where Reform came second in the July 2024 general election, there is significant support for banning zero hours contracts and giving sick pay to everyone from day one.
Aberafan Maesteg
* 77% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 70% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Alyn and Deeside
* 72% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 73% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Bridgend
* 71% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 76% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Llanelli
* 73% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 73% support giving all workers sick pay from day one
Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
* 75% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 73% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
* 71% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 70% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Neath and Swansea East
* 74% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 71% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Newport East
* 71% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 72% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Newport West and Islwyn
* 74% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 73% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Rhondda and Ogmore
* 75% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 72% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Pontypridd
* 73% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 73% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Swansea West
* 73% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 73% support giving all workers sick pay from day one.
Torfaen
* 72% support banning zero hours contracts;
* 77% support giving all workers sick pay from day one
Vote winner
TUC Cymru General Secretary, Shavanah Taj said: “Make no mistake. The government’s landmark Employment Rights Bill is a vote winner.
“Opponents of the Bill are a world away from the public here in Wales. These policies are massively popular right across the political spectrum.
“After the failed Conservative era of a low-rights, low-pay, and low-growth economy, voters can see the importance of making work pay and ending the scourge of insecure work.
“That’s why the government must ignore the noise and deliver the Employment Rights Bill in full.
“Those who defend the broken status quo are putting their own vested interests above working people.”
On Reform defying their voters, Ms Taj added: “Reform is defying its own supporters on workers’ rights. Reform MPs voted against the Employment Rights Bill at every stage.
“And it’s not just on workers’ rights that Reform are poles apart from the Welsh people – Farage has talked openly about privatising the NHS.
“Nigel Farage and Reform aren’t on the side of working people – they’re on the side of bad bosses, zero hours contracts and profiteering healthcare companies.”
Threat
Hope Not Hate CEO Nick Lowles said: “Reform UK is emerging as a major political force in Britain, and a serious threat to the Labour government’s majority.
“Reform voters aren’t a homogenous bloc – a sizeable number of these voters are actually supportive of multiculturalism and immigration.
“But one thing most Reform voters have in common is their support for stronger rights at work – from banning zero hours contracts to making it easier for workers to work flexibly.
“Measures like these are an antidote to the sense of pessimism tempting voters to Reform UK”
* Focaldata conducted a poll of 21,270 British adults from November 30 2024 to January 8 2025 designed to be representative of the national population according to demographics and past voting behaviour. The data from the poll were analysed using a multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) approach to derive constituency-level estimates for the results of key questions including voting intention.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
There should be a big shout-out from the Senedd to stop the sadistic videos, does Clark not see that good people will be disgusted by his and his top ministers’ shameless and cowardly cruelty…Not his Labrador obviously…
Is this how the man from Cork’s mind works, as he is Clark’s inner voice…
Sadly and ironically, even though many Reform policies are rejected by the general public – many will still for them. Turkeys voting for Christmas comes to mind.
Crumbs! If the TUC and a radical left-wing lobby group conducted the poll then it must be watertight!
It was conducted by a reputable pollster
Agreed it’s a case of them paying for the result they want.
Ha,Ha,Ha,Ha, on repeat!
One thing that is evident since 2016 is that polls are meaningless, regardless of who conducts them.
It is the result on the night that counts and in this instance with a govt that has such a large majority the measures listed here are govt policy, the test will be if they are watered down by a govt looking to appease their ‘Growth God’.
Wales. We want decent workers rights that have been fought long and hard for over generations.
Reform. Nige says you will work for peanuts according to what the billionaire’s want to cream off the bottom line for a new yacht.
Reform voters. We get an hour free on Sunday? Cool, here is my X…….wait whut! wotcha mean I gotta work that free hour? Oh well, nige the boss, we trust him.
Nigel Farage & Reform UK far-right Conservatives. They are against the Welsh NHS preferring privatisation. Hostile to workers rights. Hasn’t the failure of Brexit opened ones eyes yet? As English imperialists Farage & Tice hated the idea of the European Union arguing it was full of unelected bureaucrats the reason to leave with Brexit but advocated a Tory government neither Wales or Scotland voted for at Whitehall imposing their will on our Senedd Cymru & Scottish Parliament trampling devolution. Reform is a Trojan Tory horse. They target those who are apathetic, uninformed, misinformed , and ones to paraphrase Donald Trump,… Read more »