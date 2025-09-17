Welsh Water reassures residents after bad smell reports

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is investigating the cause of a bad smell by a popular beach but says the odour is nothing to worry about, blaming the issue on storm storage tanks.

Raw sewage seeped out of the pumping station near Dale Road car park near Llandudno’s West Shore beach in August, causing concern during the height of the busy holiday season.

Sand dunes

The pumping station is located just yards from the beach, with the land adjoining sand dunes.

But Welsh Water claim that the leak was caused by a blockage, insisting that no foul water entered the watercourse.

The local democracy reporting service received reports this week from concerned residents, complaining of a bad smell further along West Parade near the boating lake.

A spokesman for the utility firm said: “We are investigating this issue but believe the likely cause is the storm storage tanks refilling after a long, dry period, and the sediment in the tanks being disturbed.”

He added: “This will be a temporary issue and will not cause any environmental harm.”