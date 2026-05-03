Welsh windfarms to power construction materials giant following new energy deal

Nation.Cymru staff

A major construction materials company has signed a long-term deal to use renewable energy from Welsh windfarms as part of efforts to cut its carbon emissions.

Energy firm RWE has agreed a 15-year contract to supply electricity to Breedon Group plc, which operates sites across Great Britain producing materials such as concrete, asphalt and cement.

Under the deal, RWE will provide around 70 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity each year from its windfarm portfolio.

The power will initially come from the Gwynt y Môr offshore windfarm, located about 24km off the coast of North Wales in the Irish Sea. From 2033, supply will switch to the Brechfa Forest West onshore windfarm in Wales.

The electricity will be used to support the production of key building materials, helping Breedon reduce emissions linked to its energy use in an industry widely seen as difficult to decarbonise.

RWE said the agreement highlights the role renewable energy can play in helping heavy industries move towards lower carbon operations.

Olaf Lubenow, head of commodity solutions at RWE, said: “This agreement underlines our commitment to supporting the construction materials sector on its journey towards a more sustainable future.

“By supplying renewable electricity from our wind portfolio, we are helping to reduce the carbon footprint of Breedon’s operations.”

Breedon said the deal would also provide long-term energy stability while supporting its wider sustainability plans.

Donna Hunt, the company’s sustainability director, said the agreement marked “a meaningful step forward”.

“It secures long-term energy supply and helps accelerate the reduction of emissions from our operations,” she said.

The company has set targets to cut emissions across its business by more than 20% by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.

The agreement reflects a growing trend of major industrial firms turning to renewable energy to help meet climate targets while managing rising energy costs.