Welsh woodland project revives ancient landscape

A project in south Wales is restoring long-lost woodland to help manage flood risk, improve soil health and boost biodiversity.

At Brynau Farm, near Neath, the Woodland Trust charity manages 235 acres where ancient woodland is being brought back to life alongside new tree planting and carefully managed pasture.

The site, one of Wales’s recognised flooding hotspots, is now the first in the UK to achieve FSC® Verified Impact certification, which measures how land management improves soil and water services.

The interventions aim to slow water flow, increase soil absorption and reduce flood risk for nearby communities.

Modified grazing has been introduced, with sheep removed and low-density Welsh white cattle brought in to create rougher ground cover that reduces surface runoff and soil erosion.

Alongside veteran sessile oaks and alder coppice, once-barren fields have been planted with young saplings that will eventually form part of the National Forest for Wales.

Small mammals

Since planting began in 2020, populations of small mammals such as voles, mice and rabbits have grown, attracting predators including barn owls, kestrels, hobbies and merlins.

The Trust says the mix of ancient woodland, new planting and wood pasture is creating “a rich mosaic of habitats” while delivering wider benefits such as carbon capture and new green space for local people.

Independent verification through the FSC Ecosystem Services Procedure will track long-term outcomes, from stabilising slopes and intercepting rainfall to building organic matter and increasing soil water capacity.

The certification provides a tested model that other forest managers can replicate.

‘Enriching wildlife’

James Taylor, senior project manager at the Woodland Trust, said the project showed how woodland creation could deliver for both nature and people: “Brynau demonstrates that restoring lost woodland isn’t only about trees. It’s about reducing flood risk, enriching wildlife, storing carbon and giving communities access to nature on their doorstep.”

Visitors are welcome to explore the site, with the Trust highlighting the spectacular display of native bluebells in spring as one of its seasonal draws.

The Brynau Farm initiative forms part of the Trust’s wider role as the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, managing more than 25,000 hectares of forest. Founded in 1972, the charity has held FSC forest management certification since 1998.