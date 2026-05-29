Welsh zoo recognised among UK’s top animal attractions

Nation.Cymru staff

A tropical zoo has been recognised as one of the UK’s leading animal attractions after receiving industry accreditation for standards in animal care, conservation and education.

Plantasia Tropical Zoo has been awarded full accreditation by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a leading industry body representing many of the UK and Ireland’s top zoos and aquariums.

The award follows an independent inspection process and places the Swansea attraction among a select group of institutions recognised for meeting high standards in animal welfare, conservation and visitor experience.

Inspectors assessed a wide range of areas including animal care, veterinary support, enclosure quality, conservation work, education programmes and sustainability.

Plantasia also met international animal welfare standards set by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The accreditation means the zoo joins a network of more than 100 zoos and aquariums involved in conservation, animal welfare and endangered species programmes across the UK and Ireland.

Plantasia is already taking part in a European breeding programme focused on the critically endangered Egyptian tortoise, with plans to work with more species in future.

Paul Sheppard, attraction manager at Plantasia, said the recognition followed a year of work reviewing standards across the site.

He said: “We are delighted to be awarded BIAZA accreditation following a year of hard work at the zoo.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to review and strengthen standards across all areas of Plantasia, and this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to all aspects of animal welfare, conservation, education, and the overall visitor experience.”

Tracey McNulty, Swansea Council’s head of cultural services, parks and cleansing, said the accreditation highlighted the zoo’s wider role beyond being a visitor attraction.

She said: “This BIAZA accreditation proves what we’ve always known: that Plantasia is more than just a unique city-centre attraction, it’s a vital educational environment operated at the very highest professional standards for animal care and conservation.”

New exhibition

The recognition comes shortly after the launch of Plantasia’s new exhibition, Vital Venoms and Practical Poisons, which explores venomous and poisonous animals and their importance in science, medicine and evolution.

Located in Swansea city centre, Plantasia houses more than 50 species including reptiles, mammals, birds, amphibians and fish within its indoor rainforest environment.