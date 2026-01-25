Welshman takes on 10 marathons in 10 days for men’s mental health

A 24-year-old from mid Wales is planning to run the entire Welsh coastline to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Jensen Jones from Llanidloes will run the equivalent of ten marathons in ten days, beginning in Holyhead and ending in Cardiff Bay, on his fundraising feat.

Jensen is no stranger to physical endurance challenges, completing Tenby’s Long Course Weekend which includes a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycle, and a marathon set over three days in July.

In September 2025, he also completed Ironman Wales, raising over £12,000 for the Liver Transplant Centre in support of his best friend, Mason, who suffers from chronic liver disease.

He has dubbed his newest undertaking ‘Project Wales’, and will set out from North Stack Lighthouse on 1 April 2026, running the Lôn Las cycle path down to Cardiff.

However, Jensen said that with three months to go until he sets off on the journey, that plan could “go out the window.”

On his reasons for raising awareness of men’s mental health, Jensen explained: “I personally struggled myself, more towards the back end of last year than this current moment. Nothing really went my way and I found myself just, like, clutching at straws. I just really wasn’t myself.”

As well as drawing on his own experiences with poor mental health, Jensen is undertaking Project Wales in honour of a friend.

“I know that a lot of other boys have struggled recently because in December we lost a mate, Josh Turner,” he said.

“Literally the nicest bloke you’d ever meet. He was so sweet. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. And so it feels really personal for me now to do something to try and make him proud.”

Jensen will be documenting his preparation for Project Wales, as well as the run itself, on his social media: @jensenj01

Pob lwc, Jensen!