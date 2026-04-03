Welshman takes on Bristol Channel after grandfather’s dementia diagnosis

A Welshman is preparing for a 12-mile swim across the Bristol Channel to raise money for charity following his grandfather’s dementia diagnosis.

Aeron Davies from Bridgend will take on the challenge this summer in support of Dementia UK, a charity providing support to those with dementia and their families.

The 26-year-old, who will document the journey on his social media, said the journey in support of others affected by the disease was very personal.

Aeron’s grandfather, a former serviceman who fought against guerrillas in Malaya and later worked as a landscaper and builder, is known for his resilience and positive attitude.

Despite his diagnosis in 2025 he remains in good spirits, which inspired Aeron to take on the physically demanding swim.

Aeron explained: “Watching someone you love gradually lose their cognitive ability is incredibly difficult. But my grandfather still smiles every day, and that’s what pushed me to do something meaningful.”

The Bristol Channel is known for its strong tides, cold temperatures and unpredictable conditions, making it one of the toughest open water swims in the UK.

Aeron is currently training while documenting his journey on his Instagram and encouraging others to support the cause.

Funds raised will support Admiral Nurses – specialist dementia nurses provided by Dementia UK – who offer practical and emotional support to families.

Aeron also hopes to involve the local community through fundraising events and partnerships with local organisations.

He added: “I want to raise as much as possible to help people going through what my family is experiencing. No one should have to face dementia alone.”

There were an estimated 46,800 people in Wales living with dementia in 2019, though this number is now estimated by Alzheimer’s Society to be as high as 51,000.

The disease remains one of the leading causes of death in England and Wales, accounting for 918,000 primary care contacts and 410,000 bed days in Wales per year.

Donations to Aeron’s Bristol Channel Swim can be made via gofundme. For further information about dementia and support following a diagnosis, visit the Dementia UK site here.