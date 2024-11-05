Wes Streeting defends tuition fee increase as ‘proportionate and reasonable’

Professor Shitij Kapur, vice-chancellor of King’s College London, previously suggested that universities needed between £12,000 and £13,000 per year in tuition fees to meet costs.Mr Streeting, a former president of the NUS, told Times Radio: “We don’t put inflationary increases in our manifesto across a whole range of things that go up by inflation – we didn’t, for example, say that working-age benefits would rise with inflation but our Budget delivered it.”Health union leaders have warned that the Labour Government’s decision to raise fees could “discourage” more people from going to university to train to be nurses, doctors and midwives.But the Health Secretary said he would still go to university even with the tuition fee increase.

Mr Streeting told LBC Radio that he did not think the student finance system was perfect and he was glad the Education Secretary was reviewing it.

But he said: “I would just say to anyone listening, and I speak as someone who comes from a working class background, going to university changed my life and life chances – I wouldn’t be talking to you today, I don’t think, if I hadn’t gone down that path.

“I’d just say to anyone who’s listening, I can hand on heart say that if I was making the same decision again today, with fees set where they are today, I would choose to go to university.”

In 2020, Sir Keir, then-shadow Brexit secretary, said his party must stand by its plan to “end the national scandal of spiralling student debt” by scrapping tuition fees.

But three years later, Sir Keir revealed he was preparing to “move on” from this commitment as the country found itself in a “different financial situation”.

“Pattern”

Conservative Party co-chairman Nigel Huddleston said raising university tuition fees marks a pattern of Labour saying one thing in opposition and doing another once in power.

He told Sky News: “I’m concerned about it because it’s yet another example of what we’re seeing as a pattern here, of Labour in opposition saying one thing, and then in government doing another, usually at the cost of somebody – in this case students.”

In an article in the Times, Ms Phillipson said universities have been forced to cut courses and jobs due to financial pressures and she warned there could be “worse to follow” without action.

She said: “I will not stand idly by and watch students’ futures jeopardised and good jobs ripped out of our regions.”

The Government – which is calling on universities to support disadvantaged students and use their money responsibly – will set out more higher education reforms in the next few months.