Wes Streeting: Israel’s president ‘needs to answer’ genocide claims

Israeli President Isaac Herzog needs to answer for alleged war crimes committed by his country when he visits the UK this week, a Cabinet minister said.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Mr Herzog needs to explain how he believes the Israeli government can achieve its aim in Gaza “without genocide”.

The UK government has stopped short of accusing Israel of genocide, saying it has not concluded that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is acting with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”, the legal definition for the crime.

Mr Herzog’s visit this week is likely to include a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer, Israeli media reported.

“He needs to answer the allegations”

Mr Streeting told Times Radio: “When the president of the State of Israel comes to London this week, I think he needs to answer the allegations of war crimes, of ethnic cleansing and of genocide that are being levelled at the government of Israel.

“I think he needs to explain how, when we have seen so much evidence of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Israeli army, how he can possibly claim that the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is the most moral army in the world.

“I think he should explain that, if it is not the intent of the government of Israel to perpetrate genocide or ethnic cleansing, how on earth does he think his Israeli government is going to achieve its stated aim of clearing Palestinians out of Gaza without the war crimes, without ethnic cleansing, or even without genocide?”

The Health Secretary said he had spoken last week to British doctors who had worked in Gaza and they “provided me with the most harrowing eyewitness testimony, one saying for weeks no food was allowed into Gaza, not even for babies”.

Adding that the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023 were “barbaric”, “immoral” and “inhumane”, he said: “Not a single one of those atrocities and injustices committed on October 7 can possibly be answered with a level of civilian, innocent loss and suffering that we’re seeing in Gaza, or indeed Israeli settler terrorism being perpetrated in the West Bank.”

Pledge

A letter from then foreign secretary David Lammy published by the Commons International Development Committee set out the Government’s position on whether Israel had committed genocide.

“The high civilian casualties, including women and children, and the extensive destruction in Gaza, are utterly appalling. Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing,” he said.

“As per the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group’. The Government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”

On Monday night, Sir Keir hosted Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Downing Street.

Mr Abbas welcomed Sir Keir’s pledge to recognise a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York later this month if Israel does not change course.

Both leaders agreed there will be “absolutely no role” for Hamas in the future governance of Palestine, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“They discussed the intolerable situation in Gaza, and the Prime Minister reiterated the need for an urgent solution to end the horrific suffering and famine – starting with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a huge surge in humanitarian aid.

“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ongoing work with its partners on a long-term solution, which both leaders agreed is the only way to bring about enduring peace and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the president’s commitment to reform of the Palestinian Authority as a vital part of this work.”