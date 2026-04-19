West African café and gallery opens in rural Welsh village

A new café, kitchen and gallery is set to bring West African food and culture to a rural Welsh village.

Baobab Cymru celebrated its grand opening in Llandybie on Friday 17 April. With a population of less than 4,000, the Carmarthenshire community is welcoming the new foodie venture with a visit from a local councillor.

Baobab was created by Ghana-born Adisa Amanor-Wilks, who has called the Amman Valley home for over a decade.

The restaurant, which takes its name from the iconic African baobab tree, a symbol of community, resilience and nourishment, is located at The College Inn.

It will offer a range of West African classics including jollof rice with chicken, goat, fish or vegan options, as well as Red Red, a black-eyed bean stew with fried plantains, and a selection of traditional soups including light soups, okra soups and groundnut soups with chicken, goat or fish.

Sweet options will also be available, such as Chin Chin, a West African traditional dessert of crunchy fried donut bites.

The dishes, which will use locally sourced products, will be available for takeaway and sit-in, alongside regular café items. The venue will also feature a gallery showcasing African and Welsh artwork.

The café will employ three staff, and is now open for first orders with takeaway, sit-in coffee and gallery viewing available.

A Grand Opening celebration took place on Sunday 19 April, featuring free tasters and live music from kora player Josh Doughty and West African ensemble Successors of Mandingue.

Councillor Julian Tandy, and Welsh language advocate Aran Jones and Dai Nicholas will attend the Grand Opening to celebrate the launch.

Adisa Amanor-Wilks said: “This is about bringing two cultures I love together in one space.

“West African food, Welsh hospitality, and a place where people can gather, eat well and feel welcome. African roots. Welsh home.”

Baobab Cymru, which is open throughout the week, will operate bilingually in Welsh and English.

For opening times and to view the full menu, visit Baobab’s site here.