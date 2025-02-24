West faces ‘once-in-a-generation moment’, says PM on anniversary of Ukraine war

Sir Keir Starmer said the West faces a “once-in-a-generation moment” as world leaders marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will join a call with leaders including US President Donald Trump, whose overtures to Russia’s Vladimir Putin have alarmed Ukraine’s allies.

The discussion between leaders of the G7 group of wealthy democracies will follow a gathering of Ukraine’s allies in Kyiv, which Sir Keir will address remotely.

On a day of intensive diplomatic activity, Sir Keir said: “Three years on from Putin’s barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we face a once-in-a-generation moment for our collective security and values.

“We continue to stand with Ukraine for a just and lasting peace.”

War

France’s Emmanuel Macron is in Washington for talks with Mr Trump ahead of Sir Keir’s own visit to the White House later this week, as European leaders attempt to show a united front in support of Ukraine.

Mr Trump’s talks with Russia, his description of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” and claim that Kyiv started the war have shattered the transatlantic alliance on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Home Office announced a move to widen travel sanctions for Kremlin-linked elites in a bid to heap more pressure on Russia as the war enters its fourth year.

Local and federal politicians as well as managers or directors of large Russian companies will face exclusion from the UK under the rules, which come on top of existing travel bans on high-profile business figures such as Roman Abramovich.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Keeping the Ukrainians in their fight and as strong as possible at any negotiating table is critical not only for them, but for the security of the UK.

“These new measures send a powerful message that we will do what it takes to turn the tables on Putin’s aggression.”

Expense

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the expanded criteria for sanctions would “slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling” the war.

“My message to Putin’s friends in Moscow is simple: you are not welcome in the UK,” he said.

The Prime Minister held his second call in three days with the Ukrainian president on Sunday, promising he would be “progressing important discussions” about Kyiv’s security on his visit to Washington.

He reiterated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding its sovereignty was essential to deter future aggression from Russia.

Sir Keir’s visit to Washington on Thursday will mark a critical moment in his leadership as he seeks to balance support for Kyiv with keeping the US onside.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky said he would be ready to give up his presidency if doing so would achieve lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of Nato, which the US has suggested is an unrealistic prospect.

Some European leaders and opposition figures have openly condemned Mr Trump’s remarks about Ukraine and Sir Keir has faced pressure to challenge the president when he visits Washington.

The Prime Minister has backed Mr Zelensky as a “democratically elected leader”, but avoided directly criticising the US president.

Sir Keir is also facing pressure to use the trip to confirm a timeline to raise UK defence spending to 2.5% of national income amid US demands that Europe shoulder the overwhelming burden of security on the continent.

Ministers had previously suggested a path towards reaching the target would be set out in the spring following the strategic defence review.

