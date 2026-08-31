West-Wales council latest to roll out funded childcare

A council will introduce the next phase of the Welsh Government funded childcare expansion programme from next month, with 12.5 hours of funded childcare per week available to eligible two year olds across the county.

The initiative will provide more families in Carmarthenshire with access to high-quality, affordable childcare from 7 September 2026.

The expanded offer will be delivered through Carmarthenshire’s network of registered childcare providers, with the aim of ensuring families across the county can access childcare closer to home.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services, Children and Families, Cllr Jane Tremlett, said: “This next phase of the Welsh Government funded childcare offer is a positive step towards delivering a balanced, funded childcare provision across Carmarthenshire.

“Carmarthenshire County Council is working closely with childcare providers to prepare for this next phase and ensure that sufficient childcare places are available to meet growing demand.”

Deputy First Minister and Minister responsible for childcare, Sioned Williams, added: “This is excellent news and shows how we are accelerating our commitments to provide more support for families.

“Childcare costs in Wales are the highest in the UK and I am determined to help lower costs for families in all parts of Wales, while also ensuring children can access the best start in life, to support their development.

“We will continue to work closely with local authorities across Wales to ensure all families can benefit from more affordable and accessible childcare.”

The expansion forms part of Welsh Government’s commitment to create a universal childcare system. It follows the announcement that all 22 local authorities in Wales are on track to offer funded childcare for all two year olds by the end of March 2027.

For more information on funded childcare in Carmarthenshire, visit the Family Information Service’s website, e-mail ChildrenInfo@carmarthenshire. gov.uk or call 01267 246555.

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