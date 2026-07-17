West Wales residents urged to have their say as stroke consultation nears deadline

Emily Price

People across west Wales have just one week left to have their say on proposals to overhaul stroke services before a public consultation closes.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is encouraging people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and neighbouring areas to share their views.

The eight-week consultation, which launched on 28 May 2026, will close on Sunday 26 July 2026.

The health board is inviting patients, carers, staff, local communities and stakeholders who have not yet taken part, to complete the questionnaire or get in touch.

The consultation seeks feedback on plans for the future of stroke services across Hywel Dda which were developed following extensive engagement during the first phase of consultation in 2025 as part of the Clinical Services Plan.

Currently, stroke services are provided across all four main hospitals in Hywel Dda – Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush.

However, the health board says services do not consistently meet national clinical standards and that there is no specialist stroke cover available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The preferred option that the health board is seeking views on includes a 24-hour acute stroke and rehabilitation unit at Glangwili Hospital, a stroke rehabilitation unit at Bronglais Hospital and treat and transfer services at Bronglais, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.

Since the launch of this second phase of consultation on 28 May, more than 2000 people have participated by attending events and meetings, both in person and online, or by completing the consultation questionnaire.

Mark Henwood, Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Executive Medical Director, said: “Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to share their views with us so far.

“We have heard a wide range of viewpoints and perspectives, and every contribution is helping us better understand what matters most to the people we serve.

“With a week left before the end of the consultation, I encourage anyone who has not yet taken part to do so now. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of stroke services in our area.

“We know how devastating the effects of a stroke can be for patients and their families. Our aim is to provide safe, sustainable services that give people the best possible chance of recovery through timely access to specialist stroke care.

“No decisions have been made. The feedback we receive through this consultation will play a vital role in informing the final decision later this year.”

All feedback received during this phase of consultation, alongside views gathered during 2025 and the latest clinical evidence, will be carefully considered before a final decision is made.

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