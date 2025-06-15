West Wales schools lead the way in Welsh-medium engineering and digital education

A Welsh council is celebrating the success of a pioneering education project that has equipped hundreds of young people with vital skills in Engineering and Digital Studies, all through the medium of Welsh.

Launched in 2020, the initiative by Carmarthenshire County Council was the first pilot project funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Skills and Talent Programme. Led by Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Maes y Gwendraeth, in partnership with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, the programme was created to address a regional skills gap and give students a clear route into high-demand careers.

Since its launch, 843 students have enrolled in Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications, with around 40% of Level 2 students progressing to more advanced study. Many have gone on to college, university, or apprenticeships, demonstrating the programme’s lasting impact.

By working closely with the university, students gain hands-on experience using industry-standard equipment, and benefit from cutting-edge research. This collaboration ensures they are well-prepared to take their next steps into further education or employment.

Skills development

The Skills and Talent Programme is one of nine projects within the Swansea Bay City Deal and is managed by the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership. It supports future skills development across five key sectors: construction, energy, digital, manufacturing, and health.

To date, the programme has supported 23 pilot projects, developed four new apprenticeship programmes, and aims by 2030 to deliver 14,000 individuals qualified to Level 2 and above, 3,000 apprenticeships, 2,200 individuals with increased skills, 20 new courses, and two Centres of Excellence.

Cllr Glynog Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, said: “This programme shows what’s possible when we invest in young people through the Welsh language. Our schools are helping students develop real-world skills that are needed across Wales and beyond. We’re incredibly proud of their achievements and excited to see the continued growth of this important work.”

‘Transformative’

Dr Llinos Jones, Headteacher at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin, shared: “The Skills and Talent Programme Awards have been a catalyst for transformative change, enabling our innovative educational initiative to reach new heights within our schools.

“This funding has not only expanded access to vital learning resources but also empowered learners with future-ready skills, fostering long-term regional growth and opportunity.”

Jane Lewis, Regional Skills Partnership Manager, added: “This project has given so many young people a head start in careers that are essential to our region. We’re proud to support it and hope even more students are inspired to follow the Engineering and Digital pathways.”

