Wet and windy week ahead for Wales as forecasters eye warmer weekend

Nation.Cymru Staff and Jordan Reynolds, Press Association

Wales is set for another unsettled week of sunshine, showers and heavy rain, according to the latest forecasts.

Sunday will start dry for many areas, but rain is expected to spread across Wales by late afternoon and continue overnight. A particularly heavy band of rain is forecast to move northeast from Pembrokeshire during the early hours.

Moving into the week, Monday is forecasted to be brighter with conditions clearing by lunchtime and temperatures reaching around 15C. Most places should stay dry, although a few scattered showers are possible, particularly around Ynys Môn, Bangor and Bannau Brycheiniog.

Midweek will bring further spells of rain, with showers affecting parts of Wales through both the night and daytime. The heaviest rainfall is expected around the Llŷn Peninsula, while temperatures remain in the mid-teens, though Wednesday is set to be largely dry.

However, according to the Met Office conditions will deteriorate sharply on Thursday, with heavy rain forecast across much of the country. Areas from Caernarfon to Cardiff are currently expected to see the highest totals, with between 8mm and 16mm of rainfall an hour possible.

There are, however, early signs of a warmer and sunnier spell returning in time for the middle of the month.

Elsewhere in the UK, the forecast is much the same with heavier rain, sunshine and showers expected over the week, Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said.

The weather is expected to settle by the weekend and “could potentially feel markedly warmer”, he added.

Mr Snell said: “There are hints as we go into the weekend we may well see a slight warming up.

“It’s hinting at 24C for London on Saturday, at least into the low 20s, maybe mid-20s across the South East.”

By the weekend higher pressure will build over the south, but it may take longer before it settles down in the north.

“After quite a bit of a changeable week with some potential cold periods, when it settles down even 24C, 25C could potentially feel markedly warmer,” Mr Snell said.

Temperatures in the working week will range between 17C and 18C in the south and 15-16C in the north, then over the weekend it is expected to be in the low 20s in the south, with the potential for 24C or 25C in the South East, and in the high teens in the north, the forecaster said.

The Met Office will be keeping an eye on the bands of rain arriving on Monday and Thursday, but it is not currently expecting to issue any weather warnings.