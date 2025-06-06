Wetland habitat created as part of restoration work to historic canal

Work has started on the creation of a wetland habitat as part of restoration works on the Montgomery Canal.

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, is creating a new conservation area at Wern Pond in Powys that will extend the habitat for protected species of aquatic plants and other wildlife.

The canal is designated as a Special Area of Conservation and a Site of Special Scientific Interest because of its rare plant-life.

Protected species

The conservation area will include a 1.5-metre deep pond, that will accommodate ‘Luronium Natans’, a protected species of aquatic plant found in the canal. The pond will have an inlet and outlet to link it to the canal. It’s one of two ponds that are being proposed along the canal to provide the environment required for the unique plant-life, as well as providing a habitat for other species and wildlife.

The area is due for completion by the end of the year.

The creation of wetland habitats is part of the overall long-term restoration to enable boat traffic to resume and reach Welshpool which will provide economic growth through increasing the number of visitors to the area.

Richard Harrison, principal project manager at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “This protected space for nature next to the canal will create a new area of wetland habitat that will help boost the aquatic life that can be found in this area, not least the protected water plants, which subject to consents, can be carefully moved from the canal. It is a really important milestone in the restoration of the historic canal; part of ensuring that the canal and the habitats it supports will be here for generations to come.”

Ecological importance

John Dodwell, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership which is driving forward the restoration under an agreed restoration plan, said: “I welcome this further step towards achieving the restoration of the canal to Welshpool so it can be enjoyed by local people and tourist visitors bringing money into the area.

“We are extremely mindful of the special ecological importance of the canal and its rare water plants. The creation of new wetland habitats will enable such plants to be translocated to the new reserves.”

The start of construction at Wern Pond comes as work is also set to begin at Carreghofa Lane, near Llanymynech, on a new road bridge across the canal, and confirmation of an 11-month extension to the £14 million restoration project by the UK government, which now has until February 2026 to be completed.

The Montgomery Canal was built over 200 years ago, providing a new 35 miles long transport link into mid Wales. It linked Newtown (Powys), Welshpool and Llanymynech to the rest of the UK waterways network.

Derelict

Falling derelict in the 1930s, restoration began in Welshpool in 1969 and soon attracted the attention of the then Prince of Wales, leading to seven miles around Welshpool being reopened.

Part of the Canal in Shropshire is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) but most of the Shropshire section was allowed to dry out. Almost all the Canal in Powys is in water and is not only a SSSI but also a Special Area of Conservation, one of only seven in Wales

Through a mixture of paid and volunteer labour, over 60% of the Canal has now been restored with the latest restoration being to Crickheath, Shropshire, majority funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

