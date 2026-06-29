‘What a journey’: Big Brother star leads first communion as priest

Nation.Cymru Staff

Twenty years after finding fame on Big Brother, Glyn Wise has led his first communion service as a priest in north Wales.

St Asaph Diocese took to Facebook to share the news, writing: “After being ordained as a priest yesterday, and 20 years after taking part in Big Brother, Revd Glyn Wise presided over his first communion in St Digain’s Church in Llangernyw this morning.

“As part of a documentary about Revd Glyn’s journey from reality TV to Priest in the Church in Wales, his first service was filmed!”

The 38-year-old, originally from Blaenau Ffestiniog, took part in the 7th series of Big Brother in 2006, making waves for using Welsh with his fellow housemate, Imogen Thomas.

After working as a teacher, and running as the Cardiff Central candidate for Plaid Cymru in the 2016 Welsh Assembly elections, Wise first announced his intentions to become a minister in 2022, having been a Christian since childhood.

He told the BBC that travels around Asia had played a significant role in the decision, saying: “When I was in Asia, particularly South Korea, I saw that Christianity was growing at a massive scale and whilst I was there I went to church and felt every sermon was basically speaking directly to me.

“I wanted to bring the good word back to the UK, well Wales and the Church in Wales, and now I’ve been fortunate enough to be accepted to go into the ordained ministry – it was a dream come true.”

Following a pilgrimage along the French Camino route to Santiago de Compostela, Wise was ordained a deacon in June 2025, training around Old Colwyn and Betws yn Rhos.

A year later, he took to X to share the “joy” of being ordained as a priest, writing: “Today was filled with the love of the Holy Spirit! Ordained Priest in the Church in Wales this morning – can’t wait to get stuck in and celebrate the Sacraments & give out blessings! What a journey it’s been! I look forward to serve with humility, happiness, compassion.”

What joy! Today was filled with the love of the Holy Spirit! Ordained Priest in the Church in Wales this morning – can’t wait to get stuck in and celebrate the Sacraments & give out blessings! What a journey its been! I look forward to serve with humility, happiness, compassion,… pic.twitter.com/2WDYNTWQ2r — Rev Glyn Wise (@GlynWise) June 27, 2026

Giving his first communion a day later on Sunday 28 June 2026, he added: “It was an absolute dream and a blessing! So fortunate to be in the Aled mission area team! Diolch o galon I bawb wnaeth ddod I ddathlu y sacrament!”

Members of the congregation and commenters shared their support, with one writing “I am so pleased that you answered God’s call, may your ministry bring an ocean of blessings.” Another added: “A big congratulations to you Glyn, and every blessing on your journey.”