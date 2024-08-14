‘What happened last night was not funny’ – Liz Truss responds to lettuce prank
Liz Truss has said a banner proclaiming “I crashed the economy” with a picture of a lettuce which appeared behind her during a talk was “not funny” and an attempt to “suppress free speech”.
Speaking at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre to promote her book Ten Years To Save The West, the former prime minister was discussing her support for Donald Trump when the banner unfurled behind her.
Led By Donkeys confirmed the event was genuine, but refused to explain how they pulled the stunt off.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Truss wrote: “What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons.
“This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won’t stand for it.
“Would we see the same reaction if the activists were far-right?”
Free speech
A statement from Led By Donkeys read: “Liz Truss appears to be a huge supporter of free speech up to the point she encounters it”.
Led By Donkeys co-founder Ben Stewart earlier told the PA news agency that the stunt was “all about Liz Truss aligning herself with Trump and the far right in America”.
Ms Truss lasted only 44 days as leader of the country – she was famously outlasted by a lettuce that was recorded on a live stream, created by the Daily Star, which asked: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?” referring to the then prime minister and an actual lettuce.
Once she had been alerted to the sign behind her, the former prime minister was clearly unhappy and left the stage.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
‘Liz Truss has said a banner proclaiming “I crashed the economy” with a picture of a lettuce which appeared behind her during a talk was “not funny” …’
Well, in the aftermath of her risible and arguably disastrous forty-nine days as UK prime minister, does this delusional and self-opinionated woman actually expect to be taken seriously?!
I had a quick look online for a full video of this. Very amusing but nothing compared to the many she’s self generated over the years. My favourite was when she tried to leave a village hall but forgot where the way out was, at least she’s now well versed on how to make a prompt exit.
Well, she didn’t romaine on stage for sure
(that little gem stolen from the Internet……)
Come off it Liz, your belief of your ability is far ahead of actual ability and people are paying for your hubris.
Everyone must now hold up pictures of a lettuce every time they see her.
Liz in a green dress. Indulging in a bit of cos play? Missed that one. Could have had a hat trick there.
It made me laugh!
As I recall “bitch cow” was a favoured description of a leading female politician in that much watched TV puppet show of the 80’s, Spitting Image. People like Truss makes me wish the show could stage a comeback. Enough subject matter has been generated over recent years.
Liz, lettuce be the judge of what is funny or not.
PS a green dress just reinforces the lettuce vibe.
These people are like spoilt children: Truss left office almost two years ago and is no longer an MP. She should have a a right to live her life untroubled by champaign socialist thickies who think it’s OK to harass women in their daily lives.