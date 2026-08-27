What to expect onboard the new north-south Wales coach service

Nation.Cymru staff

A new daily long-distance coach service connecting the north and south of Wales will launch soon.

TaithCymru will run daily between Bangor and Carmarthen calling at Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Aberystwyth and Aberaeron, and promises to be an hour faster than alternative public transport options

Tickets can be purchased from Tuesday, October 6 via an online booking system which is being developed and run by Transport for Wales. Fares are being finalised and will be made available once the system is live.

With modern technology and comfort high on the agenda new details have emerged of what passengers can expect onboard.

The coach service will boast reclining seats, free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, luggage space and will according to Transport for Wales ‘cut journey times and improve access to jobs, education, healthcare, and leisure for communities along the route’.

The journey time between Bangor and Carmarthen is expected to be between four hours 45 minutes and five hours, more than an hour faster than existing public transport options.

Eight new Volvo B8R MCV Evotor coaches have been bought for the route and £2 million has been allocated to cover the first year of operation. This includes the development of the online booking system and promotional activity.

A statement from TfW about the new service said: “TaithCymru is a new coach service designed to make journeys across Wales easier. Whether you’re planning a short break, heading home from university, visiting friends and family, or exploring places like Bangor, Aberystwyth, Aberaeron or Carmarthen, it offers a more direct and comfortable way to travel.

“Running between key towns, rail stations and onward public transport connections, TaithCymru is designed to make longer journeys across Wales easier to plan, more comfortable and more convenient, with journey times expected to be up to an hour faster than alternative public transport options”

TaithCymru is one of the Welsh Government’s 100-day commitments and forms part of its wider ambition to build a more integrated, multimodal public transport network across Wales.

It will connect key regional centres, working alongside existing services including TrawsCymru, local bus services and Fflecsi, helping to encourage a shift away from car travel and supporting the Welsh Government’s sustainable tourism and decarbonisation goals.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper said: “I am delighted that we have delivered on our 100-day commitment to prepare to launch a new coach service linking the north and the south of Wales.

“Transport for Wales has worked at pace to deliver this scheme which I am pleased to announce will launch on October.

“TaithCymru plays a vitally important role in connecting towns and communities, making it a quicker, easier and more reliable way to travel to access work, education, and leisure.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, added: “TaithCymru represents a major step forward in improving connectivity between north and south Wales.

“This new service will provide faster, more convenient and more sustainable journeys, helping people access employment, education, healthcare and leisure opportunities while supporting our wider ambition of creating a truly integrated public transport network for Wales.

“TaithCymru is a great example of what can be achieved when we come together with a shared vision to improve transport for communities across the country. The commitment, collaboration and determination shown by teams across Transport for Wales to bring this service to life has been outstanding.”

As well as improving connectivity the service will also open-up sustainable tourism to destinations including Eryri National Park, the Llŷn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay, and supports Wales’ transition to a greener economy by providing a low-carbon alternative to the car.

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