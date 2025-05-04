What town’s proposed new transport hub could look like

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Images of a how a proposed new transport hub in a Welsh town centre could look have been revealed by the local council.

If eventually approved, the new hub in Neath would be located at the front of the Neath Train Station, where it will be designed to bring together bus and rail services and make journeys easier.

It would also see the redevelopment of the area around the town’s Station Square just in front of the station, which they say would serve as a “striking new gateway to Neath town centre, encouraging people to visit, shop, work and explore.”

Once completed, it would contain facilities to have bus, rail, and taxi services all together in one place, with access to parking and improved walking and cycling facilities.

Interchange

Designs also show the new bus interchange set under a large “modern and contemporary” canopy to shelter passengers from the weather, along with a passenger concourse with a covered seating area and information screens.

A council spokesperson said: “The proposal will relocate the existing bus station at Victoria Gardens to Neath railway station, creating a single transport hub in the town centre.

“Additionally, to help improve and integrate the active travel network into the public transport system, secured cycling facilities and dedicated cycling and walking routes will be added.”

The plans were first revealed by the Local Democracy Reporting Service in November of 2024 after proposals were published by architects at WW+P.

The development is part of a project which has been named in the local authority’s corporate plan for a number of years.

Funding

Funding for it has so far come through the Welsh Government’s Local Transport Fund.

Work on the project will be subject to further successful awards of Welsh Government funding, with planning approval also having to be given by the council.

A public consultation on the plans is now open until June 11, 2025, to seek feedback and opinions from residents of both the town of Neath and the wider county borough area.

Drop-in events have also been arranged at Neath library for members of the public to discuss the proposals with the council. These will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday May 13, 2-7pm

Wednesday May 14, 3-8pm

Thursday May 15, 2-7pm

