What’s on at the Welsh Wildlife Centre this Summer

As summer reaches its peak, the Welsh Wildlife Centre has announced its range of outdoor nature activities and indoor craft events to keep you busy, whatever the weather.

Running until 29 August, most activities are suitable for children aged 3+ and cost just £4 each.

Schedule

Wednesday mornings at 11:30am there will be a Mini-Beast Safari. Discover what lurks beneath the leaf litter and inhabits the meadows.

Wednesday afternoons between 1:30-3:30pm there will be Crafty Afternoons sessions. Come and paint a planter, wind chime, bird house or wooden or ceramic animal to take home.

Thursday mornings at 11:30am there will be Nature Walks with activities like scavenger hunts and plant weaving along the way.

Thursday afternoons between 1:30-3:30pm get creative with Clay Modelling Sessions. Make your favourite woodland creature, clay tile or pendant.

Friday mornings at 11:30am are our very popular Pond Dipping sessions where we explore life in and around the pond.

Fridays afternoons between 1:30-3:30pm is Arty Friday with different craft sessions each week.

We are also trialling 2 Adults Only Walks this summer on Fridays 25th July and 29th August.

Bookings

Due to limited spaces on events, the Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran recommends that you book in advance. You can book:

By phone: call 01239 621600. Please do not leave booking requests on the answerphone.

By email: contact [email protected] (Weds-Fri).

In person: speak to their friendly team at the centre (Wednesdays to Sundays 10am-4pm).

All proceeds from the events, shop, café and car park help us in our conservation efforts. We hope that you enjoy your visit, please remember to follow all signage and respect the staff and volunteers that are working hard at this busy time.

Dogs are welcome on the nature reserve and on outdoor events providing that they are kept on a lead. Only assistance dogs are permitted in the visitor centre building including the café. Do remember to keep dogs on footpaths and out of water features to protect our precious wildlife.

To find out more about the events, visit the Welsh Wildlife Centre’s site here.

