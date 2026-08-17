Wheelchair user seriously injured in hit-and-run collision

Nation.Cymru staff

A woman in a wheelchair has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a van.

The collision happened on Meadow Lea in Wrexham at around 11.10am on Saturday, 15 August, and involved a white Ford Transit Tripper-type van.

North Wales Police said the driver has not yet been identified and officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as they try to trace them.

Detective Sergeant Katie Davies, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are continuing to make efforts to identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision and I am appealing for any information regarding the vehicle involved.

“Anybody who was travelling in the area and saw the vehicle or may have dashcam footage of it is asked to contact us.

“I would thank members of the public who have already assisted our investigations.

“Anybody who witnessed the collision or has any information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000667358.”

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