Wheelchair user takes on 12km sponsored walk for youth mental health services

An assistant psychologist for a child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) in North Wales is doing a 12km sponsored wheelchair ‘walk’ to brighten the lives of young people.

Gianni Frary’s trip from Old Colwyn to Penrhyn Bay has been organised by CAMHS and has been taking place in stages throughout August. The aim is to raise money so clinical spaces used by his team can be refurbished and made more inviting for young people who need support.

Gianni, who was paralysed after an accident five years ago, decided he wanted to get involved and help brighten up the spaces used for supporting young people.

He said: “The rooms we consult in need to be updated, which is why I’m doing this. Young people are involved in how we improve the rooms and we have asked them for ideas. We want to create a theme for each room.

“I also wanted to give a nod to the people in Wales who have made me feel so welcome. Going to Colwyn Bay was the first time I felt welcome at the seaside since I had my accident. I feel like I am a part of Wales.”

Attention to detail

After moving to work in North Wales from Shropshire, Gianni wanted to get out and explore and couldn’t believe how accessible Colwyn Bay was. This is why he chose the stretch of coastal path from Fisherman’s Point, Old Colwyn, to Penrhyn Bay for the challenge.

Gianni praised the resort’s attention to detail in making the coastal path and surrounding area wheelchair friendly.

Jane Berry, who leads on patient experience for CAMHS, echoed the sentiment. She said the support they have received for the walk from local businesses and organisations has been “amazing”.

The team has also encouraged young people who use the service and their families to join them on the walks, to share their experiences and help bring about change.

She said: “We hear feedback from families and often it is really positive about our services. However, when it comes to the clinic spaces we use many families tell us it isn’t very inviting, therapeutic or even comfy.

“The idea for fundraising originally came from another young person who had done a small fundraiser to improve one of the clinic rooms we have. This inspired us. With the support of Awyr Las, we made it a mission to do all we can do to try and raise the funding.”

Journey

Gianni’s own journey to working within CAHMS has been inspiring too. Originally a teacher of science and physical education, he worked with young people with social and emotional difficulties, as well as special educational needs.

He was a keen rugby player, and represented England at U-21 level as a hockey player – even travelling with the Men’s national team to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the 1998 Commonwealth Games. Gianni was still playing regional hockey up to his accident.

None of this has stopped him making the most of life, despite a difficult time during Covid, as he explained.

“I had my accident in 2020,” he said. “I was released from hospital but Covid happened, so I didn’t really get aftercare. To become sedentary was a shock.

“But in late 2022 I was picked up by the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen. It was the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries. That has been game changing for me. Prior to that I had been working from home. Working with the centre gave me the confidence to go out in the world.

“My philosophy is, through life, you’re on a path. This is life-changing but just another turn in the road. It’s not ideal but it’s just another road for me. I want to show children you can come out of the end of something bad.”

If you want to help Gianni and his colleagues improve consultation spaces for young people, visit their JustGiving page here: CAMHS Programme is fundraising for Awyr Las Gogledd Cymru – Blue Sky North Wales

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

