‘Where is the ambition?’ – Plaid Cymru attacks Budget’s ‘worst funding settlement for Wales in years’

Stephen Price

Plaid Cymru has accused UK Labour of treating Wales as an “afterthought” after a Budget it described as the country’s worst funding settlement in years.

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Finance Elin Jones called the settlement “a real-terms cut dressed up as a windfall” and warned it would force difficult decisions in her own Budget on November 17.

“The UK Government will try to present today’s budget as a win for Wales. It isn’t. Once you account for inflation, this is still a real-terms cut to our funding, not new money that improves our position,” she said.

“Our fiscal position is worse than it was before the Chancellor stood up, and that has direct consequences for our own Budget on 17 November.”

Plaid Treasury spokesperson Ben Lake said around £450 million in additional funding spread over three years would fail to keep pace with inflation, while just £30 million had been offered towards a promised £14 billion rail investment programme.

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick also criticised the settlement, saying much of the funding announced was for projects already known about.

“Much of what has been announced for Wales is simply funding for projects we already knew about rather than investment in new infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Chadwick highlighted youth unemployment in Wales at 16.3% and said the Budget offered little to improve opportunities or ease student loan repayments.

He also criticised the absence of a cap on heating oil prices and called for greater help for rural motorists through fuel duty cuts.

Chancellor John Healey presented his first Budget as an attempt to give households and businesses “breathing space” amid rising energy prices and economic disruption caused by the Iran war.

But Mr Lake said the Welsh settlement risked forcing spending reductions comparable to those experienced during Conservative austerity.

“After months of promises about a new relationship with Wales and a new approach from the Treasury, the question many people will be asking is – where is the ambition?” he said.

Rail investment

Plaid had called for £1 billion in rail investment to be brought forward. Mr Lake said the £30 million announced fell far short and criticised the lack of progress on a previously announced package of seven stations.

He welcomed movement on energy support but said removing gas standing charges would not help Welsh households without a gas connection.

“Yet they continue to face some of the highest electricity standing charges in Britain, and the Budget does nothing to address that unfairness,” he said.

Ms Jones said the Welsh Government would need to “make tough choices, prioritise wisely, and drive further efficiency across the public sector” to sustain investment.

“On rail, fiscal flexibilities and public services, Wales has been ignored again,” she said.

TUC Cymru general secretary Laura Doel welcomed targeted energy support but urged further action on living standards. She called on the Welsh Government to use additional funding to deliver public sector pay rises and reduce household costs.

The Chancellor announced £100 energy payments for households in council tax bands A to D in England, with funding provided to devolved governments for similar support. Eligibility for any Welsh scheme would need to be set out separately.

Fuel duty freeze

Other measures include extending the fuel duty freeze until July next year, a 3.9% increase in minimum wage rates and higher taxes on banks and gambling firms.

The Office for Budget Responsibility raised its growth forecast for this year from 1.1% to 1.2%, but cut next year’s outlook from 1.6% to 1%.

It also forecast no real earnings growth in 2027 as higher energy costs pushed up inflation. Household disposable income is expected to fall in the near term and, even by 2030/31, remain only 2% above pre-pandemic levels.

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