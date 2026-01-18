Which Welsh council has the best logo?

A social media creator has finally come to the end of his series ranking the Welsh council logos from worst to best, announcing a very unexpected winner.

Self-described as ‘Cardiff’s answer to Andrew Ridgeley’, Joe Dehuai hosts monthly standup nights at the city’s Glee Club as well as co-hosting the Dad Touch podcast.

He also has experience in city planning and regularly visits Welsh council websites, which inspired him to start a series ranking all county and county borough council logos in August 2025.

Of his criteria, Joe said: “One, does it look nice, obviously. Number two, does it look good where the council logo is going to be seen the most, which is on a council tax letter or on a bin.

“Number three, little bit more ephemeral and hard to judge, does it feel council? Does it look good on a naff HTML website? Does it make me feel like I want to complain to the ombudsman?”

Over the next few months, Joe ranked all 22 council logos, with Bridgend’s “monstrosity” taking last place. He also shared tidbits about some of the local authorities.

For example, Merthyr Tydfil’s council logo features Saint Tydfil, the dedicatee of the town whose resting place following her murder became a popular pilgrimage site.

In a video uploaded to his social media on Friday (16 January), Joe finally announced the winner of the ranking, but seemed to know his decision would spark some controversy.

“This is going to upset some people,” he said. “Don’t fire off those hate comments just yet.”

“In first place, the best Welsh council logo: Caerphilly… Look at her, though, ain’t she just a peach?

“Caerphilly is famous for two things — Tommy Cooper living there for about five minutes and having a massive, lopsided castle.”

Tommy Cooper was born in Caerphilly, in a house on Llwyn-On Street, but moved to Devon with his family when he was three-years-old so his father, a coal miner, could avoid the health implications associated with his work.

Joe continued: “So there was only really two choices of what to go for, for the logo. Massive red fez like Tommy Cooper or another boring castle. Caerphilly chose neither.”

Describing the CCBC logo as a “classic, 90s, council swoosh”, a ‘C’ for Caerphilly, Joe drew viewers’ attention to the subtle crenellation included as a tribute to the county borough’s lopsided castle turret.

Built in the late 13th century, Caerphilly Castle is the largest in Wales and the second largest in Britain. Due either to 17th-century damage caused during the English Civil War or to more recent subsidence, the castle’s crooked turret tilts at a ten degree angle, a more pronounced lean than the world-famous Tower of Pisa.

“Oh my god, they’re geniuses,” Joe continued.

“I’m not going to say any more about it. It’s the most council-y logo in the world. If a global government ever finally gets its bloody act together and takes over the whole world, this is going to be its logo.”

However, as he expected, not everyone agreed with Joe’s decision. “It’s a great logo… for a bus company in 1997”, one commenter replied. But Caerphilly locals were pleased, with one writing: “I’m so proud to have this logo on my bins 😂”.