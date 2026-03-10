Whistleblowing group accuses NHS Trust of suppressing bullying report

Martin Shipton

An NHS Trust has been accused of suppressing a report said to highlight significant bullying behaviour by a senior member of staff.

But the Velindre University NHS Trust claims that “no formal action has been required” following an independent review.

A statement issued by a group called Concerned Staff Velindre said: “It has come to our attention that Velindre University NHS Trust has declined to share the findings of an independent review commissioned by its Executive Board into the organisation’s culture, attitudes, and behaviours. The Trust has stated that the report cannot be openly shared with staff due to ‘data protection’ and sensitivity concerns. This position is deeply troubling given the nature of the issues raised by staff who participated in the review.

“Staff members who were interviewed as part of the independent review have confirmed that they clearly and consistently described experiences of bullying, harassment, toxic leadership behaviours, and an unsafe working culture. “However, the Trust is now asserting that such concerns do not feature within the report. The refusal to disclose the findings has created the perception that the organisation is attempting to conceal serious cultural failings rather than address them transparently.

“Over a sustained period, staff across multiple departments have raised concerns about unsafe clinical environments, deteriorating standards of care, and a culture in which speaking up is discouraged or met with hostility. These concerns have not been addressed appropriately. In several instances, individuals who attempted to escalate risks have experienced intimidation, marginalisation, or punitive responses. This has created a climate of fear that directly undermines the core values of the NHS, particularly those relating to openness, accountability, leadership, and the safeguarding of patients.

“A central concern relates to the internal report commissioned to review widespread allegations of bullying, harassment, and inappropriate managerial behaviours. Despite its clear relevance to ongoing organisational risks, the report has been withheld from staff and the wider workforce. The justification provided—that the content is ‘too sensitive’ to share—raises significant questions regarding transparency, accountability, and compliance with the duty of candour expected of NHS organisations.

“The suppression of this report has prevented necessary corrective action and risks allowing unsafe practices and harmful workplace behaviours to persist unchecked.

“Serious concerns have also been raised regarding the conduct and leadership approach of members of the Executive Board. Staff testimony has described patterns of dismissiveness toward legitimate concerns, retaliatory behaviour in response to whistleblowing, and a consistent failure to act on credible evidence of risk. These behaviours are incompatible with the standards expected of NHS executive leaders.”

Named manager

The concerns have been raised regarding the conduct of a named manager, whose behaviour is said to have been described by multiple staff members as bullying and intimidating.

The statement continues: “To date, there has been no transparent or meaningful action taken to address or manage these concerns. Given the seriousness of the allegations and the professional standards required of registered nurses in leadership positions, consideration must be given to referral of this matter to the professional regulator … so that the conduct described can be independently assessed.

“It is also widely understood that the Welsh Government has been made aware of the situation and the concerns being raised. The absence of visible intervention or oversight in response to these issues is deeply concerning. History has demonstrated that failures to listen to staff who raise safety concerns can have catastrophic consequences within healthcare organisations. It is therefore essential that these concerns are addressed transparently and without delay.

“The combination of a suppressed organisational culture review, a climate in which staff fear speaking up, and leadership behaviours that discourage open reporting represents a serious and ongoing risk to patient safety and staff wellbeing.

“In light of these concerns, we respectfully request the following actions:

* Immediate review and release of the independent culture and behaviour report to staff and appropriate governance and oversight bodies.

* An independent external investigation into the conduct of the Executive Board members referenced within the report.

* Formal consideration of regulatory referral regarding the conduct of the Executive Nurse Director to the Nursing and Midwifery Council

* Clear assurances that staff who participated in the review or raised concerns will be protected from retaliation, in line with national whistleblowing and speaking-up protections.

* Urgent organisational action to address the cultural issues identified, including measures to restore psychological safety for staff and strengthen patient safety governance.

“These concerns are being raised in good faith and in the interest of protecting patients, supporting staff, and restoring confidence in the leadership, transparency, and governance processes of Velindre University NHS Trust.

“We believe it is essential that these issues are addressed openly, independently, and without further delay.”

‘Disappointed’

A spokesperson for Velindre University NHS Trust said: “As previously reported, the Trust received letters from anonymous sources raising concerns between May 2025 and January 2026. We are disappointed to note that much of the information referred to in the correspondence we have seen is inaccurate and could cause worry and distress for patients who use our services, and the dedicated staff who deliver our care.

“As a Trust, we wish to make it clear that any bullying or harassment is unacceptable. We have always encouraged staff to speak if they experience anything that is not in accordance with our values and behaviours; in an environment in which they feel safe to do so. We have always and will continue to take all concerns seriously.

“Between December 2024 and December 2025, the now departed Chief Executive Officer and Executive Team led an Organisational Change Process to strengthen the leadership in Velindre Cancer Service as we transform our services and prepare to move into the new Velindre Cancer Centre. The process enhanced the clinical and management arrangements and further demonstrates our commitment to improving cancer services for patients.

“We know that some staff felt let down by elements of the change process and referenced a range of matters regarding alleged bullying, harassment, and communications. The Trust commissioned an independent process to listen to cancer service colleagues who were involved in the change process, seeking their opinions, experiences and to hear concerns. This was not an independent organisational culture review – it was a focused exercise that involved conversations with around 25 people from the cancer service. Feedback from the Organisational Change Process listening exercise has been delivered to staff who were part of the process and to our Trust Board. The process identified a range of lessons learned which we will implement.

“No formal action has been required following the independent process.

“We will continue to strengthen our culture to ensure our staff feel comfortable to speak up if they experience anything which doesn’t comply with our values or behaviours. Our most recent NHS Wales staff survey results for 2025 continue to see us perform well against NHS Wales benchmarks and show a positive improvement in staff confidence in raising concerns safely, as well as in perceptions of the Trust’s actions to address those concerns.

“We remain committed to supporting and developing our workforce ensuring colleagues feel valued, listened to, and empowered to deliver high quality care for our communities. We recognise there is more we can do and we are committed to taking meaningful action to improve the experience and wellbeing of our colleagues.”