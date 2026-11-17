Mark Mansfield

The NHS, councils and families with young children are among the main beneficiaries of Plaid Cymru’s first draft budget.

The detailed spending tables also show which budgets face cuts. Business Wales and Natural Resources Wales would receive less for day-to-day spending, while the Arts Council of Wales faces a below-inflation rise.

The Welsh Government expects its overall day-to-day funding to fall by 0.5% after inflation in 2027–28. Where the figures are compared with an adjusted baseline, that starting point accounts for changes such as lower employer pension costs and the transfer of some staff budgets between departments.

The real-terms figures use the Welsh Government’s 2.1% inflation measure for public spending, known as the GDP deflator.

The winners

NHS and care. The Welsh Government has announced an extra £500m for the NHS next year to help cut waiting lists. The spending tables show that the wider Health and Care portfolio’s day-to-day budget would rise by £504m to £12.43bn against its adjusted baseline. That is a 4.2% cash increase, or about 2.1% after inflation. The draft also sets aside almost £695m in capital funding for health and care next year, including investment in new elective care hubs.

Councils. The local government settlement would rise by £176m, an average of 2.8%, with each council receiving an increase of at least 2.5%. On that measure, the settlement would rise by about 0.7% in real terms on average, with the smallest increase worth about 0.4%.

Families with children. Ministers have allocated £75m next year to expand funded childcare, rising to £186m in 2028–29. The aim is eventually to provide 20 funded hours a week for children aged nine months to four years, for 48 weeks a year. A separate £9.2m over two years would fund the Cynnal pilot, which would make direct payments to eligible lower-income families with young children. The draft also includes an extra £10m to extend free secondary school meals.

The losers

Business Wales. The day-to-day budget for the existing business support service would drop by £7.3m, from an adjusted £18.5m to £11.2m. That is a cash cut of almost 40%. The new Welsh Innovation and Development Agency would get £22m in day-to-day funding and £500,000 in capital next year.

Natural Resources Wales. The environmental body’s day-to-day allocation would fall by £5m to £101.2m, a cash cut of 4.7% against its adjusted baseline. Its capital allocation would rise from £27.8m to £34.4m, giving it more for investment as its budget for running services falls.

Arts Council of Wales. Its day-to-day funding would rise by £121,000 to £33.7m. That is an increase of just 0.4% in cash terms and a fall of about 1.7% after inflation. Elsewhere in the culture budget, Events Wales would receive £11.5m, more than double its adjusted baseline.

The allocations could change before the final budget.

Finance Minister Elin Jones has left some funding unallocated for talks with other parties.

Plaid Cymru holds 43 of the Senedd’s 96 seats and needs votes or abstentions from outside its group. The final vote is scheduled for 23 February.