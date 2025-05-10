Why a Welsh council wants to ban new bee hives and artificial grass from its land

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Members of a Welsh council have agreed on proposals to prevent the installation of artificial grass and honeybee hives from council controlled land in the future.

The move came at a recent Neath Port Talbot Council cabinet meeting where members heard about the two new policies which were designed to address “current issues that cause a threat to nature”.

They were approved in line with the local authorities Biodiversity Duty Plan, with the installations to be stopped in order to prevent damage to local biodiversity across the borough.

Risks

Officers said when it came to artificial grass, while it was appealing because of its appearance and lower maintenance needs, it also posed “significant environmental and health risks” and contribution to plastic pollution.

The report added that the material also came with disposal challenges that in some cases outweighed the benefits for people and communities.

However, it said that exceptions for the use of artificial grass would be made in certain circumstances, particularly for high-performance sports pitches or play areas which would be unusable without it.

When it came to the installation of managed honeybee hives on council owned land a similar prevention was approved.

The report read: “Whilst honeybees (Apis mellifera) are very important for food production and in some cases for well-being, unfortunately under some circumstances, managed hives can have a harmful effect on local biodiversity.

“There is increasing concern that declines in wild pollinators may be exacerbated by unnaturally high densities of honeybees associated with some forms of bee-keeping.”

Exceptions can be made to this policy as well, at sites that have a history or heritage of bee keeping, and where they are required for food production.

Welcomed

It was noted that the only managed beehives currently based on Neath Port Talbot Council land were those in the orchard at Margam Country Park.

It was also noted that there were “very few” requests received by the council from estates to install honeybee hives.

Addressing the chamber, Plaid Cymru member, Cllr Nia Jenkins of Allt-wen said she welcomed the move which she thought was a good idea.

It was later approved unanimously by all cabinet members in attendance.

