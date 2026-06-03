Why Aaron Ramsey and other famous faces are popping up in a Welsh park

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh town which has punched well above its weight producing international talent – from Aaron Ramsey to Amy Dowden, Evan James to Tommy Cooper – is set to see some of its most famous sons and daughters immortalised by one of the nation’s leading sculptors.

Though it may be a small town in south Wales, Caerphilly has been the birthplace for a wealth of international talent, from comedy, to sport, to dancing the tango.

Now some of the town’s most famous sons and daughters will be honoured in a striking art piece commissioned for the redeveloped Dafydd Williams Park.

Sebastien Boyesen’s bronze ‘Relief Map’ will sit in the centre of the park and will be a statement of the town’s historical and cultural exports.

Sculptor Boyesen was also behind ‘The Guardian’ – a memorial commemorating the 50th anniversary of a major pit disaster at the Six Bells Colliery in Abertillery.

“Who better to guide people around the newly redeveloped park than the most well-known figures associated with the town?”, said Sebastian.

“I hope that the little references to the town’s historical figures and folklore will spark a curiosity about Caerphilly. I’ve tried to make this interesting to children who might ask questions and want to learn more about the characters.”

Collaborative approach

The upgrade of Dafydd Williams Park follows extensive community engagement events with residents, schoolchildren, and business owners, driven by the Caerphilly Town 2035 placemaking plan, with support from Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme

Local people were given the opportunity to share how they would make the park feel more connected to the town.

Groups of residents emphasised the importance of heritage, storytelling and art as well as their pride in residents who had gone on to become household names; their suggestions played a pivotal role in shaping the redevelopment of the area.

Sebastien Boyesen’s map is the first in a series of art pieces being commissioned for the park.

Ongl Studios, the team of Caerphilly-based designers Sarah McCall-Morgan and Dan Morgan, will also have work featured.

“Our connection to the project is both personal and professional” says Sarah. “We live and work in Caerphilly, and our home is just a stone’s throw from Caerphilly Miners Centre.”

David goes on to explain why Dafydd Williams Park is an important project for his family: “The park line is a path we travel regularly as a family because our 5-year-old son attends a local school and a local after-school club.

“This gives us firsthand insight into its rhythms, users, current limitations, and the potential it holds as a connective public space between Crescent Road and Cardiff Road.”

With the transformation set to be complete by June 2026, Dafydd Williams Park will have new entrances, improved street lighting, newly installed seating areas, and brand-new play equipment.

A spokesperson from Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “Dafydd Williams Park sits in the heart of Caerphilly, and this magnificent space brings a lot of pleasure to residents and visitors alike.

“We are delighted with the new features of the park, which wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of the placemaking team and our fantastic collaborators. We look forward to unveiling several new and exciting art pieces, including the wonderful town relief map to the public very soon.”