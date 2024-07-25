Why pink recycling bins have appeared across Cardiff

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

New pink recycling bins have appeared across Cardiff in a bid to get the city to recycle six tonnes of electrical items over the next year.

Cardiff Council is working in partnership with not-for-profit organisation, Material Focus, which has provided £50,000 for the project and leads on the nationwide Recycle Your Electricals campaign.

The council’s scheme, Cardiff Recycles, launched in July and has so far seen 20 pink recycling bins distributed to hubs and libraries across the city.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Electronic waste is increasing at a concerning pace.

“Supporting our residents with options to recycle small electricals, locally, is a positive step forward to reducing overall waste and improving recycling rates.

“Cardiff Recycles provides easy access to local recycling points and takes us one step closer to our commitment of a circular, low carbon economy.

“Our project, in partnership with the Recycle Your Electricals campaign, will play a key part in supporting our communities to reuse, repair and recycle.”

Safety checks

Cardiff Council has also partnered with Wastesavers to provide electrical testing and safety checks for all recycled items and any electricals collected that can be reused will be made available to purchase at affordable prices at the Wastesavers re-use shop in Lamby Way.

The electrical recycling bins will be collected weekly. You can find one at the following locations:

Butetown Pavillion

Fairwater Hub

Grangetown Hub

Llandaff North and Gabalfa Hub

Powerhouse Hub, Llanedeyrn

Llanishen Library Hub

Llanrumney Hub

Penylan Library and Community Centre

Radyr Hub

Rhiwbina Hub

Rhydypennau Hub

Rumney Hub

St Mellon Hub

STAR Hub, Tremorfa

Whitchurch Hub

Cathays Branch and Heritage Library

Dusty Forge, Ely

Chapter Arts Centre, Canton

Oasis Cardiff, Splott

South Riverside Community Centre

‘Pressing issue’

Executive director of Material Focus, Scott Butler, said: “We are pleased to support the Cardiff Recycles project that addresses the pressing issue of e-waste.

“By investing in improved collection and drop-off services and exploring new recycling methods, we are taking a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future by making it easier for 10 million more people to recycle their electricals.”

Cardiff Recycles is aiming to play an important part in helping the city become greener and achieve its zero waste ambition.

Cardiff’s 2050 net zero carbon emotions target will require a green revolution, according to the city council’s cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning and transport.

Cllr Dan De’Ath made his comments during the announcement of a new energy plan, called the Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP).

The plan shows that Cardiff will require the equivalent of 12 Lamby Way solar farms and solar panels on tens of thousands of homes to reach its net zero goal.

LAEPs are also being developed for the other local authority areas in Wales and will be funded by the Welsh Government, which will use the findings to inform and develop its national energy plans and policies.

