Why the new year could be the perfect time to start learning Welsh

As 2026 begins, interest in learning Welsh is gaining fresh momentum, with language platforms highlighting why now is an ideal time to start learning.

Across Wales and beyond, more people are committing to their Adduned Blwyddyn Newydd, or New Year’s resolution.

For some that could be learning a new language,

With a surge in learners joining the language community, Welsh is no longer just a heritage language but a vibrant, living part of modern life.

Language experts and enthusiasts say learning Welsh offers more than words; it opens the door to culture, community, and a new way of seeing the world.

Aran Jones, co-founder of SaySomethingin, one of the fastest-growing Welsh learning platforms says:

“For those of you who are considering starting to learn, or who are already learning, I want to tell you about what a joyful experience it becomes.”

The platform teaches Welsh through natural conversation rather than traditional grammar drills, helping learners build real speaking confidence from the very beginning.

Jones explains the cultural awakening he had while learning Welsh: “With over half a million Welsh speakers, there’s a lot going on — Welsh language bands, books, festivals, comedians, TV shows, radio, and all the colourful cultural variety that emerges naturally from such a vibrant community.

“It’s all strangely invisible when you don’t speak Welsh. I remember living in Aberystwyth during the National Eisteddfod in the early 90s and barely noticing it. But when you start learning Welsh, suddenly it all begins to pop into view, like a new colour coming to life. It’s interesting, different, and fun.”

Thanks to modern apps and platforms, learning languages has never been more accessible. They allow learners to fit practice around busy lives and make the process enjoyable and interactive.

SaySomethingin recently shared a post on social media encouraging new speakers to stick to their New Year’s resolution and join their Welsh learning community.

They said: “Did you know the Welsh for “New Year’s Resolution” is “Adduned Blwyddyn Newydd” [ath-inn-ed bluey-thin ne-with ~ ‘th’ as in the]? If your ‘adduned’ for 2026 is to sing, work, date, shop or cheer on your team yn Gymraeg, why not join the growing wave of new Welsh speakers with SaySomethingin?”

