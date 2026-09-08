Wider seats and new technology unveiled at historic Welsh theatre

Nation.Cymru Staff

Major improvements at one of Wales’ oldest theatres have now been completed, with wider seating, extra legroom and new accessibility technology installed ahead of its autumn and winter season.

The works at Swansea Grand Theatre, which has welcomed over 80,000 visitors so far this year, began in July 2026 to coincide with the venue’s 129th birthday.

The team has now announced the competition of the “significant programme of improvements”, designed to enhance the audience experience.

The improvements include the installation of wider, more comfortable seats with increased legroom in the stalls, alongside new seats and handrails in the Upper Circle.

The theatre now also has a ‘next-generation’ assistive listening technology, the Auracast system which uses Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio to transmit sound to receivers around the auditorium, has also been installed.

The team shared that the works form part of Swansea Grand Theatre’s wider commitment to preserving and enhancing the historic venue while meeting the needs of modern theatregoers.

The investment follows a big year for the theatre, which has welcomed more than 84,000 audience members since January and celebrated a range of artistic successes.

These include the acclaimed Welsh National Theatre production of Our Town starring Michael Sheen, and Grand Ambition’s award-winning production Physical Education.

Cllr Elliot King, Cabinet Member for Culture, Human Rights and Equalities, said: “We’re delighted that these improvements have now been completed and are already benefiting audiences visiting Swansea Grand Theatre.

“These upgrades demonstrate our commitment to investing in Swansea’s cultural assets and ensuring the theatre remains a welcoming, accessible and comfortable venue for everyone.

“Alongside a fantastic programme of shows and performances, these improvements will help us continue to provide a first-class experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Further improvements to the Grand Circle are planned as part of the theatre’s long-term investment programme.

The theatre is now preparing to welcome audiences for its packed Autumn/Winter season, featuring comedy, music, drama and family entertainment.

On the programme for the season are Al Murray, Leo Sayer, the musical Operation Mincemeat, and the Snow White pantomime featuring Owain Wyn Evans, Rebecca Keatley and Suzanne Shaw.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the Swansea Grand site here.

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