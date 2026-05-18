Widescale backing for new cycle path in Gower

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A petition calling for a shared-use path in Gower which had planning permission 20 years ago has received more than 1,500 signatures.

The North Gower Access Path group and its supporters are hoping that a short stretch between Gowerton and the outskirts of Penclawdd to the west will get a new path for cyclists and other users.

There is a shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians heading out of Gowerton which becomes a pavement along the busy B4295. It’s a straight road with a 40 mph limit and double white lines in the middle.

Just under a mile later, by The Rake and Riddle, an old shared-use path starts and continues to Penclawdd.

Campaigners calling for the “missing link”, as they refer to it, to be addressed have attracted 1,546 signatures to date on their online petition.

“We believe that correcting this missing link to develop it as a shared-use path will benefit communities from both villages, improve road safety, reduce barriers for active travel, encourage more healthier behaviours for all ages and abilities to enjoy the fantastic views along the Loughor estuary,” said the petition.

Mark Divers, from the campaign group, said he’s had shouts of “get off the road” while cycling on the B4295 beside the pavement. “You feel vulnerable, you really do,” he said.

Mr Divers, of Llanmorlais, north Gower, said a shared-use path would encourage schoolchildren to cycle more.

“A lot of people here would love it,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of public meetings. I’ve spoken to a lot of sixth formers.”

Mr Divers said his wife – a recently retired teacher – and a cycling friend of his drove their bikes in cars to Gowerton to pick up the main shared-use path rather than pedal on the B4295.

A Gowerton to Penclawdd shared-use path has been talked about for a long time and national cycling group Sustrans Cymru gained planning permission for it in 2006, but the missing link remains as such.

Missing link campaigner Joe Muldoon felt it was an overdue priority. “Even small changes could make a meaningful difference. For example, if just 25 pupils from each of the local comprehensive schools were able to cycle safely, that could remove up to 50 car journeys per day,” he said.

“There is a lot of congestion in Gowerton which people complain about.”

Mr Muldoon, of Gowerton, said he was recently out running when two young cyclists came towards him on the pavement. “They probably felt the road was not conducive for cycling,” he said.

The campaigners have received updates from two Swansea councillors about work going on in the background and have added them to the online petition page. But they felt a clear timeline was needed especially with schemes competing for a finite pot of money.

One of the updates – from November last year – was from Penclawdd councillor Andrew Williams, who said the authority was committed to the route and that design work was under way. Cllr Williams’s update said land needed to be purchased before funding could be sought and that a construction timeline couldn’t yet be given.

A council spokesman confirmed the commitment and said the authority understood how important the scheme was for residents.

“Development of proposals for the route continues including surveys to help inform the design and ensure construction can take place safely,” he said.

“As part of the next stage, the council is preparing for public consultation on the proposed detailed design this autumn as it concludes the full business case as required under Welsh Government guidance.

“The project remains subject to land agreements and funding for delivery being secured, with the scheme intended to complete the link between Penclawdd and Gowerton in its entirety at the stage of construction.”