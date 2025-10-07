Wife denies plotting with secret lover to murder husband

A woman has denied plotting with her secret lover to murder her husband so they could start a new life together, a court heard.

Ethel Mills, 46, known as Michelle, is standing trial alongside Geraint Berry, 46, and Steven Thomas, 47, accused of conspiring to kill Christopher Mills.

Mr Mills was attacked at a static caravan he shared with his wife in September 2024 by two masked intruders, bearing imitation handguns and carrying gas masks, pliers and cable ties in a rucksack.

Swansea Crown Court heard Berry, an ex-marine who is alleged to have been one of the attackers, had been engaged in a secret relationship with Mills for around three months leading up to the assault and had shared his fantasies with Mills about killing her husband.

Static caravan

Mills and her husband, also ex-forces, married in 2018 and lived together at Maes Ty Gwyn, Llangennech, in Swansea, but the attack took place at a static caravan they shared in Cenarth, Carmarthenshire.

While Mr Mills was not aware of any problems with their relationship, his wife was said to have begun an affair with Berry in June 2024.

Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, said: “Michelle Mills and Geraint Berry had embarked on a secret sexual relationship which, on Geraint Berry’s part at least, had become increasingly intense.

“In that short period of time, Berry, encouraged on by Michelle Mills, had become increasingly occupied by hostile thoughts about Christopher Mills.”

The court heard excerpts from text messages between Mills and Berry in the weeks leading up to the attack, in which he fantasised that her husband should “just die” and urged her to smother him with a pillow or poison him by putting antifreeze in his gravy.

Mr Rees added: “The only concern that Michelle Mills showed throughout was to ensure that she and Geraint Berry could get away with it.”

On the night of September 20 2024, Mr Mills and his wife were sitting in the living room of the caravan when he answered a knock at the door.

Guns

He was met by two masked men armed with guns, who proceeded to enter the caravan and launch an assault on him, striking him in the face.

Mr Mills fought off his attackers, who fled the scene.

“The police attended shortly afterwards, and the two intruders, Geraint Berry and Steven Thomas, were discovered hiding in undergrowth near to the caravan site,” Mr Rees said.

One of the men was found to be carrying a forged suicide note, purporting to be written by Mr Mills and addressed to his wife.

“The prosecution says the truth is that Geraint Berry, Michelle Mills and Steven Thomas agreed to unlawfully kill Christopher Mills – to murder him – and that their communications and their actions demonstrate that they were both persistent and deadly serious about it,” Mr Rees added.

Berry, of Clydach, Swansea, and Thomas, of Blaengwynfi, in the Afan Valley, have admitted to possessing an imitation firearm but pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder.

Mills, of Llangennech, Llanelli, has also denied conspiracy to murder and a further charge of perverting the course of justice by deleting messages from her phone and giving police a false account.

The trial continues.