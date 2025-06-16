Wild oysters finally to be introduced to Conwy Bay

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Wild oysters are set to finally be introduced into Conwy’s bay.

Conwy Council’s Harbour Advisory Committee met at the council’s Coed Pella HQ this week for an update on the project.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in July 2023 that Bangor University was working with the Zoological Society of London to reintroduce wild oysters into the waters.

The plans involved “reseeding” a 660-tonne artificial reef, however Natural Resources Wales had reservations about the proposals.

Speaking at the committee meeting, harbourmaster Matthew Forbes told members the long-running delay was now at an end – thanks to a succession of storms.

‘Complaint’

He said: “After an almost two-year delay with the Wild Oyster Project, due to the reef height and the way it was initially being laid, there was a complaint that it was above the marine licensed permitted height even though it wasn’t a navigation channel.”

He added: “Over the last couple of years, storms have knocked the reef height down.

“Natural Resources Wales have agreed that Bangor University can move on to the final stage, which is to put down shells on top of the limestone bed and then put the oysters on top of the shells.

“And then hopefully reintroduce oysters back into the Conwy Bay and Conwy Harbour – wild oysters.

“So today we’ve been bagging up the shells down at the Beacons, and they are all in 76 bags ready to go out and be distributed at the site.

“So we hope to do the first run [last] Friday, subject to the weather.”

‘Lovely’

A report presented to the committee added: ““The ‘Jac y Do’ (boat) has been chartered to lay shells (cultch), over the limestone reef together with 2,000 oysters.

“This exciting project to bring wild oysters into Conwy Bay and Conwy Harbour will finally move towards completion.”

Chairing the meeting, Mrs Joan Vaughan said: “Wouldn’t it be lovely to have oysters in the Conwy River, as well as mussels. Very good.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

