Wild oysters reintroduced into Conwy waters

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Wild oysters have been successfully introduced into Conwy’s bay.

The Wild Oyster Project has completed its latest stage of habitat restoration, according to a report up for discussion this week.

Bangor University has been working with the Zoological Society of London to reintroduce wild oysters into Conwy’s waters.

The town is already famous for its wild mussel bed, and it’s hoped the new “reseeded” 660-tonne artificial reef will help ensure restore the population to healthy levels.

Members of Conwy’s harbour advisory committee will be updated on Wednesday, 17 September, with councillors being briefed on the completion of the oyster’s deployment.

“The recent cultch and oyster deployment for the Wild Oyster Project is now complete,” reads a Conwy County Council report.

“Approximately 20 tonnes of scallop shell cultch were laid over the base layer of limestone gravel cultch previously deployed in 2023.

“Thereafter 2,000 native oysters were laid to create oyster habitat.

“Underwater footage evidenced the oysters lying on top of the cultch.

“Harbour staff were closely involved in the project, using the Jac y Do (vessel) to lay the shell cultch using a chute system mounted on the bow and spud legs to ensure accurate positioning.”

The report added: “The research team will monitor the health of the beds and further reports will be made in due course.”