Wildfire helicopter petition tops 2,000 signatures as pressure grows for aerial support

Nation.Cymru staff

A petition calling for helicopters or water-bombing aircraft to be deployed to tackle the wildfire in the Rhinogydd has attracted more than 2,000 signatures within hours of being launched.

Campaigners say aerial firefighting support is urgently needed as the blaze continues to burn across the internationally important landscape, threatening protected habitats, woodland and infrastructure including the Trawsfynydd nuclear site.

The latest appeal comes after North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed earlier this week that it had requested assistance from a National Police Air Service helicopter to help map the fire and identify hotspots because of the difficult terrain. However, campaigners are now calling for dedicated firefighting aircraft capable of dropping water on the blaze.

The Change.org petition has been launched by local ecologist Angharad Evans, who lives near the affected area in Meirionnydd.

She said: “It is devastating to see our natural environment being harmed by this wildfire that was allegedly started by an irresponsible wild camper. Protected sites, species and habitats are being destroyed.

“Not only is this impacting our vital ecosystems and the wildlife that calls it home, but it is also posing serious risks to human health and safety.

“Our courageous firefighters on the ground are doing everything they can. However, they desperately need aerial support to effectively combat and contain these intense flames.”

Evans said helicopters and water-bombing aircraft are routinely used elsewhere in the world to tackle wildfires in remote terrain.

The petition urges Natural Resources Wales, the Welsh Government, the UK Government, emergency services and the Armed Forces to consider deploying aerial firefighting resources, either through private contractors or under Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) arrangements.

Campaigners argue that nearby reservoirs and lakes could provide water sources for aircraft while helping firefighters contain the blaze in areas that are difficult to reach on foot.

Growing wildfire threat

The Fire Brigades Union said the Rhinogydd fire underlined the growing challenge posed by climate-driven wildfires.

Gareth Tovey of the Fire Brigades Union said: “In 2025, fire and rescue services across Wales attended 3,474 grass fire incidents, a 275% increase on the previous year. Firefighters are on the frontline of the climate crisis, tackling blazes that are becoming more frequent, more intense and more difficult to control.

“Our firefighters are doing an extraordinary job, but they need the resources to do it safely and effectively. That means sustained investment in frontline crews, specialist wildfire training, modern equipment, dedicated wildfire vehicles, improved communications, and access to aerial firefighting support when conditions demand it.”

He added that Wales must ensure fire and rescue services have the funding, people and equipment needed to respond to increasingly severe wildfires.

Climate Cymru also backed the petition.

Its head of advocacy, Stan Townsend, said: “The scale of these wildfires demands an urgent national response.

“Our firefighters are showing incredible courage, but they cannot be expected to face increasingly intense and frequent wildfires without the resources to do their job safely.

“This needs to be a wake-up call. These wildfires are not normal, and Wales receiving just 5% of the expected rainfall for July is not normal.”

The petition also calls for a long-term review of Wales’ wildfire preparedness as climate change increases the risk of prolonged and more intense fires.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.